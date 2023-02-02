Macho Man's Real-Life Brother And WWE Wrestler Lanny 'The Genius' Poffo Has Died At 68

Another beloved legend with the pro wrestling community has passed away. Lanny Poffo, known to many as "The Genius" from his days in the WWE and as the real-life younger brother of Macho Man Randy Savage, died at 68 years old. The nature and cause of his death is not known at this time.

News of Lanny Poffo's death first arrived via another wrestling legend, Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Duggan took to Twitter and other social media to announce the news to the public that Poffo has passed on:

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHTFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Though Lanny Poffo's connection to his iconic brother Randy Savage can't be denied, the wrestler made a name for himself when he first entered the WWE in the mid-1980s under the gimmick "Leaping Lanny." In 1989, Poffo would grow in popularity on the roster under a heel gimmick known as "The Genius."

Poffo never held any major titles within the WWE, but wrestling fans will undoubtedly remember him for his character work. Poffo often crafted poems to berate and ridicule his rivals and performed math equations in the middle of matches in order to figure out how to best an opponent.

Classic wrestling fans may specifically remember his alliance with Mr. Perfect, Curt Hennig, and the various feuds they had with Hulk Hogan. Lanny Poffo also had a chance to work with legends with mile-long stories like Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior.

Outside of his wrestling career, Lanny Poffo published a book of poems for children called Limericks from the Heart and Lungs!. When the WWE finally made the decision to induct Randy Savage into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, Poffo was on hand to officially induct his older brother, who passed away years prior in a car accident:

The poem Lanny Poffo performed was a touching homage to his brother and Poffo's past in the WWE. It referenced Savage's memorable role as Bonesaw in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, and the fact that while this induction came way later than other notable stars of the era, it was a time to heal and forgive.

While Lanny Poffo wasn't someone pro wrestling fans would expect to see at upcoming WWE events, he remained active in the pro wrestling scene in the years that followed his retirement. Notably, he served as a commentator on shows for the Ring of Honor organization from time to time, and occasionally served as ringside support for wrestlers as well.

Lanny Poffo's passing may serve as another reminder to wrestling fans that beloved wrestling stars of the late 80s and early 90s are getting older. It seems more frequent that reports are surfacing about alleged health problems of prominent former superstars or battles they're facing against certain illnesses.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Lanny Poffo and wish them well during this trying time. Poffo was a memorable part of his era with the WWE, and there will likely be many fans who reminisce on some of his greatest in-ring moments with the company.