The WWE Releasing Both R-Truth And Carlito Has Me Worried One Big Change Is Coming

Roster cuts are happening again at WWE headquarters, and we now know for sure two superstars won't almost definitely be appearing at any upcoming WWE events, barring a quick decision-reversal. A couple of departures were revealed this weekend that have hurt those within the company in addition to fans, with both R-Truth and Carlito being released from the WWE, and it's one of the bigger shocks to hit the world of wrestling so far in 2025.

While the athletes didn't share any major storylines or highlight-filled bangers against each other that can be revisited with a Peacock Premium subscription, they both represent something that I love about the WWE, its humor, and I fear that changes are coming to the company that could impact the storytelling in a way I would not appreciate.

R-Truth And Carlito Both Announced Their Releases From The WWE

The news of R-Truth's departure first broke after the superstar himself (real name: Ron Killings) took to X and announced his release. Known for his stellar run with the Awesome Truth tag team and other comedic bits in pro wrestling, the wrestler shared the following message with fans:

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾June 1, 2025

At least we had the chance to see R-Truth face John Cena before he was retired, though it is still upsetting to see a company veteran of 17 years pushed out of the door without much fanfare. Hopefully, if he's still interested in pro wrestling, he can find a new home elsewhere.

Though Carlito hasn't been with the company nearly as long, I feel the same way about his departure, as it looks like The Judgment Day will be one member short soon. Here's how he revealed his impending exit:

My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I… pic.twitter.com/H7depyZt5gJune 1, 2025

I do love that he had a good sense of humor about the situation, seemingly indicating he wasn't too upset about being let go. That said, I can't help but think being released by the WWE stings for every superstar it happens to, so who knows how he truly feels about the situation?

The WWE Releasing Two Of Its Funniest Wrestlers Has Me Concerned Things Will Get Too Serious

Seeing R-Truth exit the WWE was a shock enough, but adding Carlito to the mix has me wondering if a tonal shift is on the way in WWE programming. Cutting two of the funniest wrestlers on the main roster on the same day makes it feel as though the company is shifting away from the kind of comedic arcs that both made careers out of in recent years. I'm truly wondering now if this means the organization will start taking its storytelling more seriously.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

WWE PLEs are all available on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

If that's the case, I can't say I'm already on that bandwagon. Pro wrestling absolutely needs some levity every now and then to remind everyone how non-serious it all is, and that everyone involved understands that the theatrics are part of the draw. Without goofier wrestlers being highlighted in the mix, we're left with a bunch of superstars yelling at each other and flexing faux-angrily, and the variety of different athletes to pull from only dwindles. Not everyone can be a buff superstar who thrives on brawling without ever giving up.

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) Roman Reigns Surprising Comments About His WWE Future Are Making Rounds, But I Don't Think It Means What People Are Saying

I've championed guys like Bronson Reed who bring different body types that break up the supposed norm of what pro wrestlers can look like. Taking away its comedic wrestlers gives the WWE fewer chances to offer up unique moments during events, and I fear there will be no one left to fill the hole left by guys like Carlito and R-Truth.

Which isn't to say we're all out of wrestlers in the WWE who skew more comedic with their personalities. Alpha Academy certainly leans into getting a laugh now and again, and Pretty Deadly finds a way to work their goofiness into a legitimate tag-team duo. Of course, neither team is in a very high place in the company, which can always put someone on the chopping block for release. I hope that's not the case, but I will be keeping a close eye on other releases that may occur in the coming weeks.

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on USA on Fridays at the same time. Best of luck to R-Truth and Carlito as they look ahead to the future, and I hope to see them doing great things soon.