Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura And More Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Superstar Billy Graham After His Death At 79

Anyone who has sat down to watch wrestling in the past 40 years or so, whether they realized it or not, has been privy to the wildly influential career of Eldridge Wayne Coleman, better known to fans and athletes around the world as “Superstar” Billy Graham. A muscle-bound badass who changed the interview game with his microphone skills, Graham had a huge impact on pro wrestling’s rise in popularity throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. Sadly, while his influence will live on for many more decades, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away this week at the age of 79, just a few weeks ahead of his 80th birthday.

Having dealt with liver problems back in 2002, for which he received a transplant, Graham had multiple health scares in the years since, from pneumonia to potential heart failiure to internal bleeding. He was hospitalized in January 2023 over an ear infection and organ failure that required emergency surgery, and his condition worsened as the months went by and more medical issues piled up. He was placed on life support in the days ahead of his death, having lost a lot of weight amidst further heart, lung, and kidney problems.

Understandably, Superstar Billy Graham’s death sent shock waves throughout the wrestling community at large, and many of his friends, protégés, and superfans within the business took to social media to share praise and respect for the inspirational wrestler. Ric Flair gave Graham props for being such an influence, and it’s hard to imagine the Nature Boy becoming the smooth-talking icon he is today without Graham laying down the foundation.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4pMay 18, 2023

Taking on a similar tone is fellow Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who famously starred in Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was himself a good friend of Superstar Billy Graham, as well as one of his bodybuilding training partners. (I’ve always wondered how the late athlete would have himself fared as a wrestler-turned-actor .) Here’s how Ventura mourned his former mentor:

There wouldn't be a Jesse 'The Body' Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham. One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar.

While never a brawler himself, Paul Heyman knows the wrestling world arguably better than anyone, having served as a manager and creative for decades. And he invoked Vince McMahon's name when praising Billy Graham on Twitter, saying:

Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!

Superstar Billy Graham famously became a thorn in the McMahon family’s side at several points throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, by way of lawsuits and disturbing accusations about the WWE that he later recanted. It was years later when he formally apologized (more than once) to the company’s head honcho, after also having declared he wanted out of the Hall of Fame over the inclusion of Abdullah the Butcher. Even when he brought his heel energy into real life situations that weren't under the best circumstances, Graham still knew how to keep all eyes on him.

Mark LaMonaco, who broke out as the Dudley Boyz teammate Bubba Ray (and currently fights as Bully Ray), shared a video clip to honor Superstar Billy Graham that highlights just how loud and into his matches wrestling crowds were during that era.

Prayers for one of the greatest heels/entertainers and most influential wrestlers of all time…Superstar Billy Graham 🙏🏽💪🏽ps…just listen to that crowd. pic.twitter.com/amfw0yaIVVMay 16, 2023

Someone who knows a thing or two about making crowds pop, whether it's in wrestling arenas or just walking down the street, the Iron Sheik had nothing but kind words to share for Graham.

SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP

Current WWE superstar Zelina Vega was born in 1990, more than a decade after Superstar Billy Graham became a household name for wrestling fans, but he still had an impact on her when they met a year after she made her debut.

RIP Superstar Billy Graham.. he was so sweet to me when we met back in 2011. My condolences to his family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TuiK9ECmK0May 18, 2023

Marc Mero, who wrestled for years as the glammed up Johnny B. Badd, shared a personal story about Graham on Twitter, along with a couple of pics of a painting that the late superstar gave him, with an inspirational message.

This is one hits me hard as Wrestling Superstar Billy Graham has passed on to paradise at age of 79. He has been so kind and supportive of the work I do with students. My prayers are for God's comfort to his wife, family and all who loved him. He visited me when I lived in Florida and painted this picture in which I will forever cherish. The caption reads: 'I have rendered this painting for you, In appreciation of your dedication of influencing young people to make the right choices in their life. Your Friend, Superstar Billy Graham'

Another athlete who likely wouldn't have fared nearly as well on the microphone in his career without Graham's influence, Sgt. Slaughter gave props where props were due, saying:

Eldridge Wayne Coleman💪🏻A Master On The Microphone🎤& One of The “Greatest” Promo’s In Our Glorious Business🫵🏻 R.I.P. Superstar Billy Graham🙏🏻

Sean Waltman, better knows as XPac and the 1-2-3 Kid, also spoke to Billy Graham setting the bar for future athletes, even if his entrance music wasn't quite as hardcore as he was.

This is the version of Superstar Billy Graham I got to see in FL. He would come out to Kung Fu Fighting & I loved it! RIP to the most copied man ever in Pro Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/hLzoWaXDiDMay 18, 2023

It's likely that more and more tributes will roll in as the hours go by and more top talents from the WWE and beyond learn the sad news.

For everyone who wants to check out Graham's talents in a fuller capacity, the documentary 20 Years Too Soon: The Superstar Billy Graham Story (opens in new tab) is available to stream now with a Peacock subscription .

We at CinemaBlend share our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Billy Graham during their time of mourning.