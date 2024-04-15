As Uncle Howdy Teases Invade WWE, It Looks Like Another Superstar With Ties To Bray Wyatt May Return

If the latest SmackDown is to be believed, a familiar face will soon arrive at one or more upcoming WWE events. Various Uncle Howdy teases have been popping up on both television and social media, and it looks like he won't even be the only character returning to seemingly honor the late Bray Wyatt and his in-ring legacy. Another wrestler tied to the deceased champion might be headed to the company after a lengthy time away.

Could the Firefly Funhouse members come together once again to celebrate their fallen creator? It seems like that could be a possibility, given the television teases of Howdy and the reveal that one former member of the Wyatt family could be on his way back to the WWE. Here's what we know and what it might mean going forward.

(Image credit: WWE)

Erick Rowan Told Wrestling Promotion He Has New Contractual Obligations

The indie wrestling promotion East Coast Pro Wrestling posted on Facebook that Erick Rowan had to cancel previously planned shows he was set to appear at. The post noted that he had "New contractual obligations" that prevented him from attending those events, and included the applicable dates.

While that could technically mean anything, PWInsider reported that Rowan was spotted the previous week in Pittsburgh, which is where WWE wrestlers go to get medically cleared to perform (via Wrestlelamia). So that timing, when paired with the recent teases of Uncle Howdy's return to the WWE, makes it seem possible that one of the founding members of the Wyatt Family faction will be joining him.

(Image credit: WWE)

Uncle Howdy Might Be Rounding Up The Firefly Funhouse To Make A Run In WWE

If Erick Rowan is returning to the WWE, he could obviously be doing it as himself, but it'd be more fun if it was as a member of the Firefly Funhouse. When Bray Wyatt first returned to the WWE, there was an indication he'd be gathering a faction of wrestlers together representing the characters originated in his Funhouse vignettes. Unfortunately, Wyatt was pulled from his WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley due to illness, so and he passed away before he was able to return, so those plans went completely unrealized.

It seems the WWE wants to execute some of those proposed ideas with Bo Dallas returning as Uncle Howdy. And bringing in other wrestlers who were close to Bray Wyatt during his run would be a good way to make it happen. Braun Strowman has been off television for nearly a year following neck surgery, but could easily make his long-awaited return as Howdy's stablemate.

Another potential ally who could join Howdy would be Alexa Bliss, who took time away from the WWE after announcing her pregnancy. But she was back in the gym in March, as seen below:

Back at it 💪🏋🏼‍♀️March 26, 2024 See more

Of course, there are many ways Uncle Howdy could return without incorporating Erick Rowan or any of the other aforementioned wrestlers. CinemaBlend's Philip Sledge had thoughts about bringing Howdy back, and who his ideal target would be to send the message. Personally, I'd just love to see Wyatt's legacy honored in any kind of tasteful way, and with his brother potentially signing off on the creative story being developed, I feel positive about where it could be heading.

More clues about Uncle Howdy's return are bound to happen on Monday Night Raw, which airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or on SmackDown, which is on Fox on Fridays at the same time. Be sure to keep those eyes peeled and revisit some of Bray Wyatt's best moments with a Peacock Premium subscription to remember the legend as this all plays out.