WWE Teased A Return From Bo Dallas, Here's How I'd Book It

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the release of Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. The new Peacock wrestling documentary covers the life and legacy of the Windham Rotunda, who tragically and suddenly passed away at 36 in August 2023. On top of diving into the journey of the third-generation wrestler and everything that made him not only an incredible in-ring talent but also an amazing human being, the doc features a sly tease. It specifically hints at a return for Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, and his Uncle Howdy character, and I know how I'd book this.

How Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Teases The Return Of Bo Dallas

In the final moments of the documentary, a tribute to Winham Rotunda fills the screen but, shortly after, the screen gets all glitchy like the old Wyatt Family promos. When the screen returns to normal, the late athlete's iconic lantern is seen on screen and flickers a few times before an ominous voice yells “Run.” Pulling back, the camera reveals what appears to be Uncle Howdy before the feed fades to black.

The Uncle Howdy persona, which was revealed in a 2022 WWE trademark filing , was a major component of Bray Wyatt’s final run with the company upon the brothers’ return amid the "White Rabbit" speculation. Unfortunately though, he never really got that much time to shine. Yet, thankfully, that seems to be changing now based on this intriguing tease.

How WWE Should Book Bo Dallas’ Return As Uncle Howdy

I would love to see Bo Dallas return as his alter ego and pick up where he left off with his late brother’s feud against Bobby Lashley. However, the former WWE Champion is in the middle of a program with Karrion Kross that's set for the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40. I don’t see that feud ending, nor do I see LA Knight, who also feuded with Bray Wyatt in early 2023, ending his program with AJ Styles at the two-night supershow. That being said, there are still plenty of options that could elevate all parties involved.

Sami Zayn, who is challenging Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania, could be a great pairing for Uncle Howdy. This rationale stems from the fact that the former Bloodline member has proven he can handle the in-ring and promo work needed for such a program. And he's also someone who can handle a loss in a feud and still get a lot support from a crowd. Pair these guys up for a program leading into SummerSlam this August, and a lot of fans will be happy.

Other great options would be Seth Rollins (if he loses to Drew McIntyre this weekend), Randy Orton (as there’s already a connection to the Wyatt Family), or Bron Breakker (which would make the recent NXT call-up more exciting).

Regardless of the opponent, the WWE could do something really cool with "Bo Rida" and Uncle Howdy, especially if other aspects of Bray Wyatt’s character are channeled into the persona. A split personality akin to Wyatt and the Fiend could be a lot of fun, especially if they play into Dallas’ pedigree. This dynamic approach could honor the real-life Rotunda and Windham family while also continuing the Wyatt legacy.

