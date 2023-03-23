Bobby Lashley Confirms He'll Be On The WrestleMania Card, But It May Not Be Good News For Bray Wyatt
Who's The All-Mighty One Going To Face At WrestleMania?
Card subject to change is a phrase WWE fans know all too well. And while those four words are often used at live events, it can often become a reality for some of the company's biggest shows. That could very well be the case for the announced (but not finalized) one-on-one contest between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt on the WrestleMania 39 card.
On March 23, 2023, just nine days before the two-night “Granddaddy of Them All” was slated to get started at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, two-time former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter, saying:
Oddly enough, the “All-Mighty One” did not mention or allude to his WrestleMania opponent, instead saying he was “fresh and ready for a fight,” which could mean a lot of things.
Just a few weeks ago, the match-up of the two former WWE Champions squaring off under the bright lights of Hollywood seemed like a lock, as well as one of marquee matches on the card considering the high profiles of both wrestlers. But as we have come to know over the years, a lot can change in a short amount of time, and now the match is in question.
A lot of this started in March 2023, when Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer (via Forbes) reported that Bray Wyatt missed a WWE event at Madison Square Garden, which as wrestling fans know, is like a country singer missing a gig on the Grand Ole Opry. According to Fightful Select, Wyatt was reportedly pulled due to a physical injury, but there weren’t a lot of details about the cause or severity of the supposed.
Wyatt hasn’t been mentioned on WWE TV since then, though a poster featuring his likeness was briefly seen during a promo package for WrestleMania 39 during the March 20, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Speaking of which, Bobby Lashley wasn’t on TV that night, nor was he mentioned, which is odd considering how close we are to WrestleMania at this point.
Now, this isn’t to say we won’t see Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt duke it out in Hollywood next weekend, as this could be part of some elaborate plan that WWE wants to keep close to the vest. Wyatt has been at the center of some of WrestleMania’s strangest moments during his WWE tenure, including his absolutely insane match with John Cena at the 2020 event.
But at the same time, Lashley’s tweet could open the door for another surprise. Maybe LA Knight steps in for his Royal Rumble 2023 opponent, or maybe he continues he faces off against his former Hurt Business stablemate Shelton Benjamin, who would be more than up to the challenge
If you want to know who Bobby Lashley ends up facing at WrestleMania 39, make sure to have a Peacock Premium subscription, as that is the only way to watch the two-night wrestling extravaganza on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. And if you want even more wrestling, check out our rundown of all the upcoming WWE live events.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.