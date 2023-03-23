Bobby Lashley Confirms He'll Be On The WrestleMania Card, But It May Not Be Good News For Bray Wyatt

Card subject to change is a phrase WWE fans know all too well. And while those four words are often used at live events, it can often become a reality for some of the company's biggest shows. That could very well be the case for the announced (but not finalized) one-on-one contest between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt on the WrestleMania 39 card .

On March 23, 2023, just nine days before the two-night “Granddaddy of Them All” was slated to get started at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, two-time former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter , saying:

9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania

Oddly enough, the “All-Mighty One” did not mention or allude to his WrestleMania opponent, instead saying he was “fresh and ready for a fight,” which could mean a lot of things.

Just a few weeks ago, the match-up of the two former WWE Champions squaring off under the bright lights of Hollywood seemed like a lock, as well as one of marquee matches on the card considering the high profiles of both wrestlers. But as we have come to know over the years, a lot can change in a short amount of time, and now the match is in question.

A lot of this started in March 2023, when Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer (via Forbes ) reported that Bray Wyatt missed a WWE event at Madison Square Garden , which as wrestling fans know, is like a country singer missing a gig on the Grand Ole Opry. According to Fightful Select , Wyatt was reportedly pulled due to a physical injury, but there weren’t a lot of details about the cause or severity of the supposed.

Wyatt hasn’t been mentioned on WWE TV since then, though a poster featuring his likeness was briefly seen during a promo package for WrestleMania 39 during the March 20, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw . Speaking of which, Bobby Lashley wasn’t on TV that night, nor was he mentioned, which is odd considering how close we are to WrestleMania at this point.

Now, this isn’t to say we won’t see Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt duke it out in Hollywood next weekend, as this could be part of some elaborate plan that WWE wants to keep close to the vest. Wyatt has been at the center of some of WrestleMania’s strangest moments during his WWE tenure, including his absolutely insane match with John Cena at the 2020 event.

But at the same time, Lashley’s tweet could open the door for another surprise. Maybe LA Knight steps in for his Royal Rumble 2023 opponent, or maybe he continues he faces off against his former Hurt Business stablemate Shelton Benjamin, who would be more than up to the challenge