Alexa Bliss Lays Out Long-Term WWE Plans Amidst Pregnancy Announcement

Alexa Bliss has been in and out of the WWE for various reasons over the past year, and thanks to some unexpected good news, she's going to miss some time again. Don't bank on seeing Bliss at any upcoming WWE shows in the immediate future, as the superstar announced she's expecting her first child with her husband and singer, Ryan Cabrera. Wrestling fans are undoubtedly happy for Bliss and this surprising news, though they may have concerns about what it means for her future in the organization.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Talks About Her Skin Cancer Diagnosis And What's Next Alexa Bliss was treated for skin cancer in early 2023.

Bliss took some time away from the WWE to appear on The Masked Singer Season 9, and despite a tease to CinemaBlend that she'd be present at WrestleMania 39, she did not appear at the pay-per-view. Bliss hasn't been on WWE television and will now miss even more time with her pregnancy, but the superstar assured The Messenger her job at the company is indeed safe. Bliss talked about the details of her absence as of late and a potential timeline of when she will return to the ring:

WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.

Alexa Bliss has a tentative plan to start working toward a WWE return a month after the baby is born. The baby is expected in December, so it would seem like Alexa Bliss is out of the running for a return at the Royal Rumble unless she can bounce back for an in-ring return quickly.

There's still a chance for her to return in time for WrestleMania 40, though with the prep time and story needed to justify her arrival, it may be more realistic to expect her return after it's over. Ultimately, this is all speculation, and I'm sure not even Alexa Bliss herself is 100% certain on when she'll be back in the WWE.

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are excited about their pregnancy, but stressed this was not something that they planned to happen in the current timefram. In fact, Bliss revealed she was in the middle of training to go back to the WWE when she found out:

I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh shit.'

It's interesting to hear that Alexa Bliss was in the middle of training for a return, given her link to Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Wyatt also disappeared from the WWE in the early months of 2023 and is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed illness that caused him to miss WrestleMania. It's a shame because Wyatt and Bliss haven't had a proper reunion since she betrayed him at WrestleMania 37, so my fingers are crossed that they'll get back to performing when the time is right.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fox on Fridays at the same time. Now is a great time to tune in with the Money in the Bank qualifiers going down, so be sure to keep an eye on the key matches in the coming weeks.