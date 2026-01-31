How Does Jack Black Feel About The Minecraft Movie's Theater Audience ‘Going Nuts? (I Can’t Get Enough Of His A+ Comparison)

There’s quite a few upcoming video game movies to look forward to this year, like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mortal Kombat II and Street Fighter. But after what happened with A Minecraft Movie last year, the genre has a big act to follow. I mean, it had teenagers and families getting turnt, throwing popcorn, and yelling “chicken jockey” at screenings. Jack Black has just shared his thoughts on the phenomenon of which he was a central part.

A Minecraft Movie was the highest grossing movie in the domestic market of 2025, and earned a total of $958.3 million worldwide thanks to all the buzz drummed up around its theatrical experience. Here’s what Black said on the subject:

Those kids going nuts in the theaters carried us for months. It reminded me of when I went to see Rocky Horror Picture Show. I was probably too young, but my big sister took me along, and it was an incredible experience of audience participation. That's a special thing to be part of.

As Black told USA Today, he was all in on the response to A Minecraft Movie! The actor shared that the audience reactions to the film reminds him a lot of 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which came out in theaters at first when he was six years old, but is one of those movies that earned such a big cult following that he probably didn’t see it until rowdy screenings became a regular thing at local theaters from 1979 and on.

A Minecraft Movie generally had critics and fans disagreeing on its quality, which makes it sort of perfect for cult status. That is, if it wasn’t such a mainstream win as is. I love this comparison, and it's totally on point to the kind of energy A Minecraft Movie gave people at cineplexes.

Funny enough, regular screenings itself led to memorable experiences for moviegoers. Our own writer Rich Knight reported a standing ovation at his screening, for example. Warner Bros. did catch up on the movie’s reception and decided to re-release the movie a month later to encourage a rowdy audience.

In addition to Jack Black getting to be part of an unforgettable theatrical experience for a new generation, his 34-second song “Lava Chicken” in the movie became the shortest hit to reach the Billboard charts. There was even some talk about it getting an Oscar nomination, but that milestone didn’t ultimately happen.

Following the success of A Minecraft Movie, obviously a sequel is in the works over at Warner Bros. Just recently, Jason Momoa updated fans that he’s read the script and he was "laughing out loud," along with saying the movie would likely go into production in April of this year ahead of the movie having a release date on July 23, 2027. We can’t wait to see Black’s Steve back in that blue shirt, surely walking taller in the role following its runaway success.