WWE's Bray Wyatt Briefly Broke Character To Explain Why He Came Back

The WWE finally paid off the long-running “White Rabbit” mystery at its Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and as many suspected, it was all done for the return of Bray Wyatt . After nearly two years away, “The Fiend” is back, and fans have no idea what’s coming next. Wyatt hasn’t revealed much in that department, but he did briefly break character following his epic return to explain why he’s back in the company.

It’s fair to say that Bray Wyatt isn’t as committed to maintaining his mysterious and intimidating gimmick as much as some veterans (like The Undertaker) were, though it’s a rare occurrence to see him act differently from his wrestling persona on social media when he’s actively working. As such, it was a bit surprising to see “The Fiend” retweeted the video of an excited little girl thrilled to see his return at Extreme Rules, as well as the short reply that summed up why he’s back in the company. Check out the wholesome video, and Wyatt’s response below:

This is why. I missed you too. All of youOctober 9, 2022 See more

Bray Wyatt blew some minds with his chilling return at Extreme Rules, and then turned right around and gave such a wholesome reply to the father of a young fan. It’s something that flies in the face of his strange and frightening persona, though to be completely fair, we don’t know exactly what the wrestler has planned for his latest return. Sure, that big event at the pay-per-view implied more spooky and unsettling stuff is on the way, but maybe he’ll have a softer side as well. After all, what wrestling cult leader wouldn’t gladly welcome some children followers into his ranks?

Even if Bray Wyatt’s latest public comments aren’t entirely in line with his persona, it’s hard not to give him a pass. It’s been almost two years since the WWE shocked the wrestling world with his release , and rumors swirled about why the company dropped one of its most popular superstars. If it wasn’t clear by the cheers when he finally revealed his face at the end of the night, the fans are absolutely happy to see him back.

The fun will continue with Bray Wyatt during many upcoming WWE events , and I’d be surprised if we saw him maintain a wholesome social media presence. In fact, the WWE received so much positive reception with all of the QR codes and online videos tied to the White Rabbit that I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Wyatt and the new horror writer the WWE hired will develop more content for him to put out online. In either case, wrestling fans may want to give him a follow, because I’m sure the fun is only just getting started when it comes to what the “White Rabbit” will do next.

Monday Night Raw airs on the USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans were already all-in on watching given all the new changes as of late, but with Bray Wyatt back in the mix, the need to watch should feel even greater.