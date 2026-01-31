The Studio’s Seth Rogen And More From The Apple TV Show Honor Catherine O’Hara As New Details About Her Season 2 Involvement Emerge
The critically-acclaimed comedy lost one of its main stars.
Earlier today, it was revealed that Catherine O’Hara died at the age of 71. It didn’t take long for tributes from her Home Alone costar Macaulay Culkin and more to start pouring in, and we can count the cast and crew of The Studio on that list as well. The Apple TV subscription-exclusive series was one of the final projects O’Hara acted in, and Seth Rogen and other people from the show have shared kind words to honor their late collaborator as we also learn where things stood with her on the forthcoming Season 2.
What Seth Rogen And Other Talent From The Studio Said About Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara starred in The Studio Season 1 as Patty Leigh, the former head of Continental Studios and mentor to Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick, who was tapped to succeed her. Rogen, who also co-created, directs, writes and executives produces the series, went on Instagram to pay tribute to his late costar, with these words accompanying a picture of O’Hara smiling as she was leaning on his back:
Fellow series regular Ike Barinholtz, who plays Continental vice president of production Sal Saperstein (a favorite at fictional awards shows), also went on Instagram to commend Catherine O’Hara on both a professional and personal level, writing:
Additionally, The Studio’s cast and crew released a collective state about Catherine O’Hara’s passing to outlets like THR, making it clear that how she was a treasured member of the team:
The Studio’s first season ran from late March to late May last year, and it quickly gathered critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Catherine O’Hara won an Ad Astra Award for her performance as Patty, earned Best Support Actress nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes, and it also competing in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries & Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television category at the Satellite Awards in early March.
What Was Reportedly Happening With Catherine O’Hara On The Studio Season 2
The Studio Season 2 began filming last week, and according to The Sun, Catherine O’Hara was expected to appear in some of the early scenes. However, those plans were scrapped due to “personal matters,” with an unidentified source who spoke with the publication sharing:
So sadly, The Studio’s Season 1 finale, titled “The Presentation,” will be the last time we ever see Patty Leigh. This, along with her appearances in The Last of Us Season 2, mark Catherine O’Hara’s final TV work. Movies-wise, she was seen last year being interviewed for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, and in 2024, she starred in Argylle, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Wild Robot.
We here at CinemaBlend offer our sympathies to O’Hara’s family and friends during this difficult time, as well as the people who got to know her on The Studio. She was among the many highlights in the first season, and it’s a shame that her run as Patty didn’t last longer.
