The Best Black Friday LEGO Deals Including Star Wars, Friends, Harry Potter, And More

When we think of iconic toy brands, there are few more well known than LEGO. The company was founded in 1932 and the word "LEGO" itself is an abbreviation of two Danish words meaning "play well." They have their own Legoland theme park, a hit reality show, an expanding LEGO cinematic universe, and have created sets of some of the most famous properties in pop culture.

Over the years, LEGO has designed toy sets for movies and television shows that we love and even let their fans pitch their own ideas for potential sets for others to enjoy. And this Black Friday holiday, we're anticipating huge discounts on sets on multiple retail sites on all types of LEGO products.

This November, while we're gathering together some of the best Black Friday deals and discounts for entertainment fans, we're also searching for fan-favorite properties depicted through building block sets and we have gathered a list of our favorites below for you to enjoy. We'll be updated this page throughout the month of November, so be sure to check back to find the best that LEGO has to offer.

Top LEGO Black Friday Deals

LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

A set that Walt would be proud of and a must-have for any die-hard Disney fan. This detailed and collectible Disney fan building set features a vintage-style movie ‘camera’ with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies. It also comes equipped with a director’s clapperboard, space for the 3 LEGO Disney minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney’s The Old Mill short was made.

LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments: was $179.99 now $145.99

Save 19% - This set features Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment, including authentic furniture and decor like Joey & Chandler’s reclining chairs, Monica’s green ottoman and Gladys, Phoebe’s creepy painting, plus the adjoining hallway from Friends TV show.

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon: was £734.99 now £551.24 at John Lewis

Save £183 - This massive 7,500 piece set hasn't been at this low of a price point since 2021! Get it while you can.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child: was $89.99 now $74.42 on Amazon

Whether you call him "The Child", "Baby Yoda", or "Grogu", we can all agree that he is adorable. And now you can have your very own! The set also includes a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship – the Child's favorite toy.

Best LEGO Star Wars Deals

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was $49.99 now $35.99 on Amazon

What better way for the Star Wars fan in your life to count down the days until Christmas with some of their favorite characters and symbols from the franchise? This LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar - selling at $14 less - is a unique and fun way for them to do just that.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169.99 now $135.99 on Amazon

Save 20% - With 1,351 pieces, this LEGO Star Wars set packs so much detail into its over 5” (14cm) high, 17” (44cm) long, and 12” (32cm) wide form, perfect for fans of the series who don't want to to break the bank.

LEGO Star Wars Mini Death Star II: was $93.99 now $91.95 on Amazon

With 289 pieces, The Empire is back at it with this 8in x 4in x 2in mini model of the Death Star II.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44.99 now $29.19 on Amazon

This classic ship set features a brick-build version of the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from the classic Star Wars trilogy, with 3 characters, as well as a minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters.

LEGO Star Wars Posable Droid Set: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - For Star Wars fans, this fun little droid from Star WarsJedi: The Fallen Order video game is a great build for intermediate LEGO enthusiasts. For ages 14+, it has 1062 pieces to work with. The BD-1 droid is full of expression and can be adjusted with posable limbs and tilting head.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: was $49.99 now $32.39 on Amazon

35% off - This X-wing includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke's lightsaber, and even a space in the cockpit for R2-D2!

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69.99 now $56.00 on Amazon

This is the way. Capture and replicate iconic features of Mando’s helmet and proudly display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate in this 584 piece set

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship: was $49.99 now $38.99 on Amazon

Save 22% - If the Star Wars fan in your life was always a bigger fan of Boba Fett than Han Solo, that is not a problem.

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet: was $69.99 now $56.00 on Amazon

Save 20% - A tribute to the 501st Legion Clone Commander, this 854 piece set comes with a brick-built stand and nameplate. This set is for more experienced LEGO lover and makes a great gift for any fan, an experienced builder or a Star Wars LEGO helmet collector.

Best LEGO Harry Potter Deals

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore Office Set: was $69.99 now $64.99 at Target

This magical set features the restricted section of Hogwarts library and Dumbledore's office, and 6 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince. Each room is also filled with magical items such as Harry'a invisibility cloak, Dumbledore's Pensieve memory keeper, the Sorting hat, and the Sword of Gryffindor.

LEGO Harry Potter Gryffindor House Banner: was $34.99 now $28.99 at Target

Show your house pride with this fun Harry Potter Gryffindor Banner set. Closed, it looks like the Gryffindor ebelem. Open it and you've got the cozy confines of the Gryffindor Common Room.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £384.00 now £307.49 on John Lewis

This iconic Hogwarts Castle replica from the Harry Potter series includes 27 microfigures, classrooms, towers, small Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s hut and 5 buildable boats. Accio LEGO set!

LEGO Harry Potter Slytherin House Banner: was $30.49 now $27.99 at Target

The Slyerin House set includes minifigures of your favorite snake-housed characters like Draco Malfoy, Pansy Parkinson and Blaise Zabini, plus Slytherin’s Locket, a snake element, and more!

LEGO Harry Potter & Hermione Granger: was $119.99 now $120.95 on Amazon

These 10-inch Harry Potter and Hermione Granger figures come with removable wands, fabric robes, and are perfect for veteran fans or first years!

LEGO Harry Potter Ravenclaw House: was $30.99 now $27.99 at Target

My personal favorite house, The Ravenclaw set includes magical 3D elements, like the illusion of depth in the Rowena Ravenclaw image, moving clouds and flickering flames in the fireplace, as well as minifigures of Cho Chang, Luna Lovegood and Michael Corner.

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest: was £486.00 now £389.99 on John Lewis

Ideal for any Jedi, Padawan, Sith or Bounty Hunter daring enough to take on the challenge, this massive 6,187 set includes The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil minifigures, a Grogu in a pram, and a buildable Blurrg, as well as a display stand with informational fact plaque for the ultimate display piece.

LEGO Harry Potter Hufflepuff House: was $30.99 now $27.99 at Target

The Hufflepuff house comes with a Hogwarts crest that can be used as a piece of Harry Potter wall art thanks to its included hanger or opened to reveal the house common room, and minifigures of Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones and Hannah Abbott with accessories such as pruning shears, watering can and cutlery.

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf Building Toy Set: was $34.99 now $28.00 on Amazon

The first LEGO Harry Potter buildable model of Dobby the House-Elf is now on sale! Equipped with a posable head, ears, arms and fingers, Dobby also comes with Aunt Petunia’s ‘floating’ pudding cake and a detailed model of Tom Riddle’s diary with Harry Potter’s sock.

Best LEGO Disney/Marvel Deals

Black Panther: was $349.99 now $209.99 on LEGO

Save 40% - With 2961 pieces, this "Wakanda Fovever!" bust includes a sturdy display base with an attached logo plate.

Avatar Floating Mountains: was $99.99 now $69.99 on LEGO

This 887 piece set includes moving rotors and canopy, a liftable roof for chair access, and a Pandora flora scene with stand to display this awesome Avatar artwork!

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster Avengers Set: was $549.99 $360.79 on Amazon

Save 34% - LEGO is expensive and it's fair to say this Marvel Hulkbuster is certainly on the steeper side. However, it's also a challenging build, which likely means more time put into putting it together. With 3 light-up arc reactors and 4045 pieces total, once built Marvel fans will love displaying the Iron Man Hulkbuster, designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Target

"We are...Groot?" This particular Marvel action figure is a variably Venomized version of Baby Groot, featuring the famous long tongue, sharp teeth and tentacles.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set: was $79.99 now $63.99 on Amazon

Oh, snap! This impressive homage to Marvel features Thanos' Gauntlet with movable fingers and vibrant colors. For play or display, this gauntlet can be used for cosplay, or as a timeless display piece for fans of Marvel's Infinity Saga.

LEGO Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda: was $49.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

When the Hulk gets angry, The Hulkbuster comes out! Jump into this awesome piece of Stark technology, which comes with 4 mini-figures including Bruce Banner, Okoye, and 2 outriders.

LEGO Marvel I am Groot: was $54.99 now $43.99 on Amazon

Save 20% - A Flora colossus of few word(s), the Baby Groot LEGO set perfectly exemplifies the adorable personality of this dancing Guardian of the Galaxy and comes with a pretend cassette to recreate the famous Baby Groot dancing scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

LEGO Marvel Miles Morales Figure Set: was $24.99 now $19.99 on Amazon

Swing into the Spider-Verse with this Miles Morales buildable toy action figure. He comes fully jointed, with movable limbs and head and comes with web elements, so children can bring the figure to life!

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales vs. Morbius: was $24.99 now $19.99 on Amazon

Help Miles Morales chase down Morbius! The car comes equipped with two front stud-shooters and a large booster element in the back. The set also comes with Miles Morales and Morbius LEGO minifigures, along with a large Spider-Man web element to capture the 2 included toy bats.

LEGO Marvel Thanos Mech Armor: was $14.99 now $9.59 on Amazon

As if Thanos needed a mech suit, the Avenger's most powerful super villain is now even more dangerous. Equipped with his double edged sword, Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity Stones, and ready to snap!

Other Black Friday LEGO Deals

LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull: Pre-order for $39.99 at Target

This pre-order features a dino toy T. rex skull with dinosaur bones for kids, a ‘fossilized’ footprint and a stand to hold them, as well as a plaque and a hidden ‘amber’ piece.

LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49.99 now $40.00 on Amazon

Inspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus a blue fluted vase and is a great art piece to display.

LEGO Icons Optimus Prime: was $174.99 now $152.99 at Target

Relive the Transformers saga with accessories, including the ion blaster, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack.

LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save 19% - Featuring Sonic and Dr. Eggman figurines, video gamers will love the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone LEGO set, consisting of 1125 pieces to put together, and fun details like Chaos Emeralds to collect and those all-important rings.

LEGO Ideas Tree House: was $249.99 now $144.33 at Amazon

Save 42% - For the inner child in you, the Ages 16+ LEGO Ideas Tree House offers a more intricate build, creating a mesmerizing tree house that we all dreamed of as kids, with the option to interchange the leaves to coincide with the seasons.

Where to find the best Black Friday LEGO deals

While the main LEGO website is an obvious choice for finding deals, as well as new and upcoming product information, there are also some other large retailers that will have their own LEGO sales this Black Friday, so be sure to shop around to find the best sets at the lowest prices.

The LEGO hub is where it's at. The home site will have the newest sets, available pre-orders, and even and Ideas lab where LEGO enthusiasts pitch new potential sets.

LEGO has their own store front on Amazon. There are arguably even more products available here than on the main LEGO site due to the numerous legacy LEGO products from available from third-party vendors on the site.

Target also has great deals on LEGO sets for Black Friday, including some online-only discounts available while also offering same-day, in-store pickup depending on your location.

Walmart has access to exclusive Walmart-only sets and breaks out their LEGO sets into meticulously detailed subsections so fans can easily search and find the exact sets they are looking for.