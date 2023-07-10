Emilia Clarke Reveals How Her Sex Scene With Kit Harington In Game Of Thrones Was Almost A Very Awkward Day On Set

Even though it’s been off the air for several years now, I doubt that any Game of Thrones fans will forget that the fantasy was filled to the brim with people who did things which were questionable at best and frequently horrible at worst. This also applied to aspects of the characters’ lives, like romantic relationships, and one of the most troubling of these was when Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow fell for one another and did the deed, unaware that they were actually related . While that was a difficult scene for fans, Emilia Clark recently revealed how her sex scene with Kit Harington was almost a very awkward one on set.

What Did Emilia Clarke Reveal About Her Game Of Thrones Sex Scene With Kit Harington?

The famed HBO series was known for being a bloody-minded drama with loads of sexytimes, including what we saw between Dany and Jon. While we've heard that filming sex scenes for GOT could be a "frenzied mess" before, it seems that things were pretty calm as Clarke and Harington prepared to film their characters' incestuous hookup, with the exception of Clarke's real brother. As she told the crowd assembled for her panel with Harington at Superhero Comic Con and Car Show (via @smoakclarke on Twitter) recently:

I do remember the day, our sex scene day, and my brother was in the camera department that day. … And he was on set that day. He came and said to [Harington] like, ‘Mate, you gotta get me out of here!’

Well, this is certainly an unforeseen problem when it comes to working with family that I doubt most would encounter. This just isn’t happening if you go to work for your aunt’s accounting firm, OK? We don’t know how long Clarke’s sibling had been working in the GOT camera department or how he didn’t know beforehand what was being filmed when he stepped on set that day, but I do imagine he was treated to a very unwelcome surprise when he found out he might have to be in the room as his sister simulated some very steamy sex acts.

Actually, now that I consider it, I cannot think of a more embarrassing professional situation for either of the Clarke siblings, can you? Clarke’s stance on filming nudity and sex scenes has several different aspects to it, but she did reveal that filming the Dany/Jon scene was “unnatural and strange” and led to a lot of laughter because of them being good friends by then. Just think of having the general weirdness of a sex scene added to the oddness of doing it with one of your buddies, and then putting “oh, yeah, my brother’s watching” on top of that. It sounds like a perfect recipe for a lot of messed up takes, if you ask me.

We don’t know if her brother managed to get out in time, but everyone involved is a true professional, so there definitely wasn’t even a hint of weirdness in the final scene. I mean…except for the, “Ewwww! That’s his aunt!” of it all, anyway.