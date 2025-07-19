Sophie Turner And Kit Harington Played Siblings For Years On Game Of Thrones, And I Love Her Funny Take On Them Portraying Lovers In A New Movie

When certain actors play characters for a very long time, it can be hard to picture them as anyone else. That feeling becomes amplified when two former co-stars reunite for a new and totally different project. Well, now I’m feeling all those feelings as two of Game of Thrones' cast members , Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, are starring in a movie together. However, to make matters weirder, these performers who played siblings on GOT are playing lovers in this new movie. That’s a kind of hard to comprehend, but don’t worry, Turner is hilariously struggling with it too.

For context, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to star in the gothic horror film The Dreadful. At the moment, it’s not on the 2025 movie schedule , but in a Vogue video, the actress expressed her excitement about the upcoming film and reuniting with her GOT brother, saying:

I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones. We're doing a gothic horror, but we play lovers. Sorry guys, it's really weird for all of us.

To state the obvious, Harington and Turner are not actually related, so if you take Game of Thrones out of it, this is not weird at all. However, they did play Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in the extraordinary fantasy adaptation for eight seasons.

So, for many of us who have and still do watch Game of Thrones with an HBO Max subscription , it’s hard to see these two as anything other than siblings. The HBO series got the world talking , and to this day, most of its main cast is best known for their roles in it. When I think of Harington and Turner, the Stark family and their characters are the first things that come to mind.

Picturing them as anything but siblings is, as Turner said, “really weird.” This is especially true because the series ran from 2011 to 2019, and we literally watched both actors grow up on screen, as Turner was 15 when she began playing Sansa and Harington was 24 when Season 1 premiered.

However, I’ll get over it just like they seemingly did, considering they made this movie together, because I love the idea of a Game of Thrones reunion on the big screen. Plus, The Dreadful sounds fascinating. The fact that it’s a gothic horror had me hooked already. However, Deadline reported that the film, which was written and directed by Natasha Kermani, follows a woman (Turner) who has been living in solitude with her mother-in-law during the War of the Roses when a man (Harington) from her past returns.

Sign me up! And I’ll do my best to pretend like I don’t know that the film's stars played siblings for years on Game of Thrones. Maybe I’ll even try to pretend like I’ve never seen GOT (which Turner hasn’t) , and that might help me forget the on-screen familial ties.

No matter what, I know I’ll move past it, though, because, seemingly like Turner, my excitement to see the actors reunite trumps the feelings I have about these former on-screen siblings playing on-screen lovers.