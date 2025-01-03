'Utter Madness.' The Latest Update On House Of The Dragon Season 3 Has Me Both Pumped And Bummed

As we steadily get closer to the release of Season 3 of HBO’s House of the Dragon, fans are understandably excited to get to the meat and potatoes, as it were, of the showdown for the Iron Throne. Now, showrunner Ryan Condal has shared a vague timeline of when shooting will commence for the junior season and a hint as to how long we'll be waiting to stream the upcoming episodes with a Max subscription. And it has me both pumped and honestly a little bummed.

House of the Dragon's showrunner Ryan Condal talked about Season 3’s filming schedule on the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of. For those who have seen the show, the upcoming season should include a lot of high-intensity battles as we have reached the head of the fight between the Greens and the Blacks, so anticipation is high. When asked how the current year is shaping up for production, Condal had this to say:

2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production.

Co-host David Mandel gave some insight into the process of what goes into writing a long-standing show too. He talked about how a second season is used for fixing the obvious glaring issues that were present in Season 1, while the third season is where the show finally finds its footing because it will just be making small tweaks and fixing any lingering issues. With that in mind and considering what's coming down the line story-wise, Condal's HOTD update has me excited about what we'll see in Season 3, because it sounds like they are hard at work.

Without revealing any specifics, Condal went on to tease that production will begin early this year on Season 3. Noting that he wouldn't give out a date, he did give a rough estimate, saying:

We do, I don't want to say it because it'll be a thing, but it's first quarter 2025.

While that is not a definitive date for the start of production, they will be starting work very soon. So talks and content surrounding HOTD will start drumming up again as we see shots from production and whatnot, which is very exciting.

As a book fan though, I will admit that I am a little bummed that production hasn’t begun yet. That is mainly because there are lots of high-profile battles that I'm dying to see on screen, such as The Battle of the Honeywine, Butchers Ball, the Storming of the Dragonpit, and, of course, The Battle of the Gods Eye. Not to mention, HOTD's Season 2 finale set up the massive war that should go into full effect in Season 3, so waiting for all of this is quite hard.

Not to mention, I'm also feeling quite cautious about what's to come with House of the Dragon and its ability to stick the landing, considering how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, concluded. Concerns regarding the direction of the show also aren't alleviated as George R.R Martin himself aired his grievances over some of the choices made during Season 2. So, as a loyal book fan, I've been nervous about the next season and the wait makes me antsy.

Overall, not much is known about what we’ll see in Season 3, as of so far the HOTD cast doesn’t have much information about what’s to come and we’re still awaiting that official production start date. However, by the blessing of the seven, more information will be forthcoming soon, and I am keeping my hopes high as I've enjoyed what we have seen so far.

So, as the wait for new episodes continues, we'll keep an eye out and share everything we know about House of the Dragon's next season. And of course, you can catch Seasons 1 and 2 on Max while we wait for this junior installment.