Tyler Hynes Surprised Erin Krakow On The Set Of When Calls The Heart, And I Can’t Get Over The Video Of Them Dancing Together

When Calls the Heart kicked off production on Season 13 in July, and while the show probably won’t return on the 2025 TV schedule, the wait will be worth it. Not only will there be incoming trouble for Hope Valley that will seemingly mirror the wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year, but Melissa Gilbert will return as Georgie McGill. She’s not the only surprise guest roaming around Hope Valley, though, as Hallmark star Tyler Hynes visited Erin Krakow on set, and I can’t get over their dancing video.

Hynes and Krakow previously starred in 2021’s It Was Always You, and they’re reuniting for the upcoming Christmas film Christmas Above the Clouds, premiering during Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas event. According to People, Hynes surprised Krakow on the set of When Calls the Heart on August 14. He took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two of them as well as a video of the reunion, and he said, “There’s a new sheriff in town!”

The Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story star can be seen walking around the Western set and eventually hugging Krakow, who is dressed up as Elizabeth Thornton, complete with a floral dress and tan and white kitten heels. She is pleasantly surprised to see her friend, who was commenting on her 20th-century outfit. Per the outlet, Hynes was even a little awestruck being on the set of the long-running romance drama, saying:

This is so cool. I'm a little starstruck. I'm looking at the famous When Calls the Heart. We're in the 1800s.

While dancing with Hynes, Krakow still couldn’t wrap her head around it and pulled away, jokingly saying, “This isn’t right.” They hugged and posed for photos, and it’s as sweet as can be. But I can’t get over them dancing together, and Hynes setting the background song to Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” on his post. It makes me wish they danced a little bit longer, but the fact that he twirled her around and they immediately started dancing just really made the whole reunion.

As previously mentioned, Hynes and Krakow will soon be starring in the upcoming Hallmark movie Christmas Above the Clouds. The film centers on Krakow’s workaholic CEO, who tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, and she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success “yet left her flying solo.” With the help of three spirits, she’s reunited with her ex (Hynes) to maybe rediscover the magic of Christmas and the love she thought she lost.

A premiere date for the movie has not been revealed, but it will air later this year on Hallmark. If anything, this surprise reunion between Hynes and Krakow previews what fans can expect from their new movie and probably upcoming press tour as well. For now, I’m just going to watch that video on repeat.