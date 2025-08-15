'Oh, Shoot, That's My Brother': Sophie Turner Didn't Hold Back While Explaining Just How Uncomfortable She And Kit Harington Were Playing Lovers
This is weird...for everyone.
I’m so thrilled that Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are reuniting for an upcoming horror movie. However, I can’t quite get over the fact that the Game of Thrones cast members are going to be playing lovers. It turns out, they hilariously couldn’t either, as the Sansa Stark actress recalled just how uncomfortable she and the Jon Snow actor were filming their intimate scenes together.
Sophie Turner spent the better part of her time on Late Night with Seth Meyers discussing various uncomfortable filming situations she’s been in. While promoting her project on the 2025 movie schedule, Trust, she talked about working with rats and cockroaches. However, she also got real about the weirdness of making out with your former on-screen brother. Here’s how her story about how this ended up happening in the first place began:
Well, that’s really sweet. I love that the first person she wanted to work with was a fellow Stark, because any Game of Thrones reunion is a good one. However, things got weird when Turner and Harington realized that their relationship in this new movie would be totally different than the one they had on the HBO show.
Explaining that realization, Turner said:
Listen, I realize that in the Game of Thrones universe, being in a romantic relationship with your brother or niece is not necessarily unusual. However, it’s also never not weird. Plus, the Stark siblings – i.e., Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, Rickon and Jon – never participated in the incest.
Plus, with GOT being one of HBO’s shows that got the world talking, it’s admittedly hard to separate the actors from their characters.
So, all that considered, yeah, it’s weird that Sansa and Jon’s actors are playing lovers. I love that they found it odd, too. In fact, it was so weird for them, Turner claimed that they were both “retching” when they had to lock lips on set:
On top of this, earlier in the interview, she spoke about how “foul” it was to work with cockroaches and rats on the same day for a different movie. She called that the “worst day of my career.” However, a few minutes later, when they talked about The Dreadful, and Meyers asked if playing lovers with her GOT co-star was worse than the cockroaches, the actress said:
As someone who binged Game of Thrones with an HBO Max subscription, I will also have a hard time moving past this like they did. However, also like them, I’m going to do it.
The fact that Turner and Harington were willing to work through the weirdness of playing lovers after playing siblings for years tells me that they’re committed to this movie. So, you better believe I’m going to go see it. If they have confidence in it, I’ll be thrilled to watch it, even if it means I have to work really, really hard to get over the fact that they played iconic siblings on Game of Thrones.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
