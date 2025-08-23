Insider Makes Claims About Why A ‘Devilishly Handsome’ Viral Eras Tour Dancer Is Allegedly Joining Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will be premiering in less than a month on the 2025 TV schedule, but a full cast has not been announced. The speculation is continuing as to which pros will return to the ballroom and which will not. Now, after longtime pro Gleb Savchenko alluded to his exit, the ABC dancing competition series might add another “devilishly handsome” dancer who went viral because he was part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

There had been rumors of Savchenko’s exit after his ex-girlfriend and Season 33 partner, Brooks Nader, revealed on her new reality show Love Thy Nader that he cheated. The dancer responded to TikTok comments about his future on the show, admitting he wouldn’t be back, all because of “one person’s lie.”

Now, it seems like DWTS may have found his potential replacement. An insider tells The Sun that Jan Ravnik, who quickly became a fan-favorite while dancing for Taylor Swift during her The Eras Tour, has allegedly been hired:

The show needed a replacement for Gleb [Savchenko], and Jan's availability came at the perfect time. Like Gleb, Jan's got the devilishly handsome good looks, charm, and dance moves to back it up.

While nothing has been confirmed and probably won’t be confirmed until the full cast is announced by ABC, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if this were true. Ravnik made headlines during The Eras Tour, and not just because of how insanely good-looking he is. He was nearly blown over by the wind and proved to be the real MVP while helping Swift through a stage malfunction, demonstrating that he can certainly handle the pressure. His moves also took the internet by storm, as videos of Eras Tour numbers went insanely viral.

Additionally, the insider praised Ravnik’s talent and skills, providing yet another reason why it wouldn’t be surprising if this claim turned out to be true:

What really sets Jan apart, though, is his incredible choreography. He's such a storyteller and he will bring a different, almost heightened, vibe to the DWTS ballroom. He's probably the most talented new addition they've hired in years.

It would be fun to see Ravnik on Dancing With the Stars, especially knowing that he has the skills and the look. He would also probably bring in new fans, which is always a plus. Whether or not this is actually true is unknown, but it shouldn’t be long until the full cast is announced.

That being said, it also hasn’t been confirmed if Savchenko is truly leaving Dancing With the Stars or if he’s staying on. While he previously said he wasn’t coming back, other rumors (via Parade) suggest he allegedly is. It’s also unknown who else might be returning or leaving, or if any new pros will be joining. For now, the theories and speculation will just have to continue.

Whoever is set to be on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, the competition will be as stiff as ever. Some of the celebrity contestants have already been announced, such as Robert Irwin and Alix Earle, as well as some Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars, so it should be entertaining to watch them and their castmates competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Now, I just hope that Ravnik is among them. DWTS returns on Tuesday, September 16 on ABC, streaming with a Disney+ subscription.