How To Watch A Minecraft Movie Online And Stream The Box Office Phenomenon From Anywhere

How To Watch A Minecraft Movie

Watch A Minecraft Movie: Synopsis

Crafters, the time has come. A Minecraft Movie is finally available to stream, meaning you can cheerfully shriek “chicken jockey!” and lob popcorn at the screen in the comfort of your own home. A colorful blast of infectious fun, this Jack Black and Jason Momoa starring blockbuster (pun, intended!) became the highest-grossing film of the year in the US. Whether looking to recapture that magic or see how the film stacks up to the game, we explain everything about how to watch A Minecraft Movie online below – and from anywhere with a VPN.

Okay, so the news that Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess was to adapt Minecraft for the big screen might have had some of us rolling our eyes. It is, after all, essentially a video game about building blocks. But we needn’t have worried. A Minecraft Movie struck box office gold, and this star-studded fantasy adventure boasting the comedic chemistry of Black, Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge amassed global receipts just shy of one billion dollars. Who knows…it may have done more to elevate the humble cube than The Lego Movie (2014) and Picasso combined.

Where the game had no fixed narrative, A Minecraft Movie builds a story around Black’s character, Steve, a former doorknob salesman whose discovery of a magical orb transports him to Overworld, a cubic wonderland where anything is possible! But the expert crafter is soon kidnapped by a gold-obsessed piglin called Malgosha (Rachel House), who wants the Orb of Dominance for her own nefarious purposes.

Luckily, he’s aided by four outcasts – video game champion Garrett (Jason Momoa), siblings Henry and Natalie (Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers), and real estate agent Dawn (Danielle Brooks) – who get sucked into the same portal and help him defeat Malgosha and her monstrous hordes before they can attempt to return home.

We never said it was going to rival The Godfather in the drama department! But who knows. You may just find, as film critic Dan Shanahan says, that you “come to love something you didn’t know a lick about 101 minutes earlier” thanks to its “exuberant cast and the kind of contagious entertainment they dispensed.”

Kings and queens of the cube...prepare for some wildly imaginative fun as we break down everything about how to watch A Minecraft Movie online on Max in the US and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch A Minecraft Movie online in the US

Following its theatrical release less than three months ago, US viewers can now watch A Minecraft Movie online following its Friday, June 20 streaming debut on Max, alongside an American Sign Language version of the film. The fantasy comedy blockbuster will also air on the linear HBO channel the next day, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch A Minecraft Movie from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch A Minecraft Movie online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch A Minecraft Movie as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. New customers can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for A Minecraft Movie, head to Max.

How to watch A Minecraft Movie online in Canada

Canadians can watch A Minecraft Movie and stream the Jack Black-starring box-office smash from Friday, June 20 – at the same time as their American friends, although they’ll need a Crave subscription to do so.

Up until July 7, all Crave subs are available at a reduced price for three months. The Basic plan is CA$6.99 a month (typically CA$11.99) and provides a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan is CA$8.99 a month (CA$14.99 thereafter) with top resolutions available and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option currently costs CA$13.99 (CA$22 until promo period ends), and lets you watch ad-free, stream live channels, and includes offline downloads.

If you're temporarily away from Canada, make sure to use NordVPN to connect to your preferred VOD platform.

Can I watch A Minecraft Movie online in the UK?

It’s not currently known when A Minecraft Movie will be available in the UK as part of a subscription-based service. NOW is the home of a lot of Warner Bros. Discovery / Max-related content, so we'd expect it to turn up there in the coming months.

However, those keen to return ASAP to Overworld can purchase A Minecraft Movie through a PVOD service like Amazon Prime Video and Microsoft Store, where it’s currently available for £15.99 to rent or £19.99 to own as a digital download.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch A Minecraft Movie online in Australia

Ready for some Minecraft Mayhem? Australian audiences can watch A Minecraft Movie from June 20, too, with the hit flick available Down Under on the recently introduced Max streaming service.

You can get a Basic with Ads plan from AU$11.99 a month. Alternatively, upgrade to Standard and get two streams plus offline downloads at AU$15.99, or purchase the Premium membership for AU$21.99 a month, and stream on even more devices and in 4K Ultra HD where available. There are annual memberships available on all plans, too, which offer 12 months access for the price of 10.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

A Minecraft Movie Trailer

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

