‘I’ve Decided To Switch That Up’: Adam Driver Explains How And Why He Has Changed How He Watches His Own Movies
The Megalopolis star has an evolved take on how he watches his own movies
Actors have varying takes when it comes to watching their own work, but it’s easy to sympathize with those who try to avoid their own performances. Everybody is their own harshest critic, so why invite the opportunity? Stars like Denzel Washington have said that they never look back at their old movies – but for Megalopolis’ Adam Driver, his perspective is currently in the midst of a shift. While he previously avoided watching his own films, he has started to change that behavior as of late.
I interviewed Driver earlier this month up in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was at the end of our conversation about his new collaboration with director Francis Ford Coppola that I asked about his viewing habits when it comes to his own movies. He explained that he hasn’t watched his own performances in the past, but that has changed of late:
It’s an interesting point. Any given scene in a movie is generally filmed from multiple angles and with multiple takes of those multiple angles. What stands out in an actor’s memory from set may not be what is ultimately presented in the finished film – and the only way for recollection and reality to line up is for the performer to witness the magic cooked up during the post-production process.
In the case of Adam Driver, it’s worth noting that not watching his own movies means missing out on films made by some of the greatest directors working today. In recent years, he has been collaborating with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch, Noah Baumbach, Ridley Scott, Michael Mann and more, and there is something sad in the fact that he can’t enjoy the works of the master filmmakers like the rest of us.
As noted, his latest legendary collaboration is with Francis Ford Coppola in the ambitious upcoming sci-fi epic Megalopolis. In the heavily metaphorical film, Driver plays an artist named Cesar Catilina who has an optimistic vision for recreating the world but finds his ambitions challenged and undercut by forces that want to see the status quo remain. The vast ensemble cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, and more.
With his new self-watching philosophy, Adam Driver is also part of Megalopolis’ audience – though he noted that there is a caveat involved: in order to develop a more objective perspective, multiple viewings are required. Said Driver,
After receiving some fascinatingly divisive reactions at the Cannes Film Festival in the summer, Megalopolis arrives in theaters this Friday, September 27, and you can preview all of the films arriving on the big screen in the coming months with our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.
