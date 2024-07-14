Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies: New And Coming Soon In 2024 And Beyond

With the endless amount of storytelling possibilities that the science-fiction genre can provide, it is no wonder there are so many new sci-fi movies to see right now plenty more upcoming sci-fi movies to look forward to. The genre makes up quite a few titles on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule, as well as our line-up of upcoming 2025 movies, and even further into the future. (Which we don't need roads to get back to.)

Given the wide breadth of subject matter that sci-fi comprises, we decided to leave off the many upcoming superhero movies and upcoming video game adaptations that fall under this category (because they have their own guides anyway). But you may indeed find a few upcoming horror movies in this list of bizarre, mind-bending, and hopefully great sci-fi movies available now, coming to a theater near you, or are destined for exclusive debuts on some of the best streaming services to subscribe to.

New Sci-Fi Movies

Some of the most acclaimed movies as of late have fallen under the science-fiction category and are now available to stream or purchase online. Before we get into all or our most anticipated upcoming sci-fi movies, a look at some of the most notable new sci-fi movies below:

Alien: Romulus (August 16, 2024)

Co-writer and director Fede Alvarez, along with O.G. helmer Ridley Scott as producer, aims to reignite the Alien movies franchise with the new claustrophobic creature feature, Alien: Romulus, which pits a new, young cast led by Cailee Spaeny against the Xenomorph.

AfrAId (August 30, 2024)

Jon Cho and Katherine Waterston plays a married couple whose family is selected to test a revolutionary digital personal assistant in AfrAId — an upcoming Blumhouse thriller from writer and director Chris Weitz, who is known for writing the original American Pie movies.

Uglies (September 13, 2024)

McG directs Joey King in an upcoming adaptation of Uglies — the first novel in Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian YA series about a society that requires to people to be surgically made “pretty” at 16. It's premiering on Netflix in September 2024.

Transformers One (September 20, 2024)

The story of how the alien robots we know as Optimus Prime and Megatron became rivals in an intergalactic war will be revealed in the animated prequel movie Transformers One, which stars the voice talents Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and more.

Megalopolis (September 27, 2024)

Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited passion project Megalopolis — the epic story of an architect vying to rebuild a Manhattan destroyed by a cataclysmic disaster — will finally become a theatrical reality with stars like Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Giancarlo Esposito, to name a few.

The Wild Robot (September 27, 2024)

Based on the book series by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot is an animated adventure about a machine, voiced by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, that receives a crash course in the natural world after it is accidentally misplaced in the wilderness.

V/H/S/Beyond (October 4, 2024)

Having a Shudder subscription in October 2024 will allow fans to stream V/H/S/Beyond — the seventh installment of an enduring franchise of found footage-style anthology thrillers and the first to exclusively include segments of a sci-fi nature from filmmakers like Kate Siegel (with husband Mike Flanagan writing) and Justin Long, co-directing with his brother, Christian.

Distant (2024)

Shot in 2020 but still without a release date is Distant, a spaced-out movie with a reportedly comedic touch that stars Anthony Ramos as an asteroid miner stranded on an alien planet where he struggles to find a fellow crew member (played by Naomi Scott) before they both run out of oxygen.

The Electric State (2024)

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s next movie, Netflix's The Electric State, is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel in which a girl (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and a kind robot try to find her lost brother by venturing through a dystopian alt-1997 involving VR isolation and beastly machines.

Lonely Planet (2024)

We do not know much about the upcoming Netflix original movie Lonely Planet, save that it is a love story set in Morocco written and directed by Susannah Grant, starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

The Platform 2 (2024)

One of the best thrillers on Netflix is the 2020 Spanish film The Platform — set in a vertically stacked prison where inmates get a better chance at being fed the higher up their cell is. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is returning to both write and helm The Platform 2, which follows two new incarcerated protagonists played by Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian.

Time Cut (2024)

Following the success of Amazon Prime’s excellent horror flickTotally Killer, Netflix is preparing to release its own horror-centric time travel movie called Time Cut, which follows a teen (played by Outer Banks cast member Madison Bailey) who gets the chance to save her murdered sister when she mysteriously finds herself in the year 2003.

Y2K (2024)

Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, and Rachel Zegler are set to star in Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut, Y2K, with the upcoming A24 movie centering on teens who experience the disaster people feared might happen when the year 2000 arrived.

Companion (January 10, 2025)

The first sci-fi thriller of 2025 to date will be writer and director Drew Hancock’s Companion, and while it has yet to reveal its plot, we do know it stars emerging Scream Queen Sophie Thatcher (known for The Boogeyman and the upcoming thriller Heretic) and The Boys’ Jack Quaid.

Mickey 17 (January 31, 2025

Robert Pattinson teams up with Academy Award-winning, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho for Mickey 17 — an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel, Mickey7, about a colonizer of newly found planet who is cloned each time he dies.

Elio (June 13, 2025)

The next Pixar film, Elio, is also the beloved animation studio’s latest space adventure, following the young title character (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) as he becomes mistaken for Earth’s representative by an alliance of intergalactic beings.

28 Years Later (June 20, 2025)

It has, indeed, been more two decades since writer Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle unleashed the rage virus in 28 Days Later and the pair are reuniting to show how the world has been holding up in 28 Years Later — the first of a new trilogy which Cillian Murphy is executive producing.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27, 2025)

One of the best Blumhouse thrillers in recent memory, 2023’s M3GAN, is about an eponymous robotic girl that proves to be a killer piece of technology; the sadistic A.I. is returning in the upcoming sequel, M3GAN 2.0, which will also see Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprise their roles.

Jurassic World 4 (July 2, 2025)

The Jurassic Park movies are continuing with the upcoming seventh installment Jurassic World 4 — its tentative title — which being helmed by Gareth Edwards for star Scarlett Johansson.

The Bride! (October 3, 2025)

Maggie Gyllenhaal writes and directs the new horror The Bride!, a new take on Mary Shelley’s seminal novel Frankenstein that mostly takes inspiration from 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein, starring Jessie Buckley in the title role and Academy Award winner Christian Bale as The Creature.

Tron: Ares (October 10, 2025)

Academy Award winner Jared Leto leads the Tron: Ares cast in the title role of Disney’s long-awaited third installment of its stylish sci-fi series set inside the world of a video game.

Bugonia (November 7, 2025)

Emma Stone is set to star in her fifth collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos (alongside Kinds of Kindness co-star Jesse Plemons) called Bugonia — a remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!, in which a pair of conspiracy theorists suspect a powerful CEO is a dangerous alien.

Avatar 3 (December 19, 2025)

The third installment of the epic Avatar franchise is also one of the most anticipated sequels of any genre, and the upcoming Michelle Yeoh movie will see the Academy Award winner debut in the role of Dr. Karina Minogue.

SOULM8TE (January 2, 2026)

In addition to its sequel, a spin-off from the world of M3GAN called SOULM8TE is on its way and will focus on a grieving man who tries to find companionship in an android.

Project Hail Mary (March 20, 2026)

Years after playing Neil Armstrong in First Man, Ryan Gosling is returning to space to lead Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s adaptation of Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary — a story of an astronaut who becomes the last hope to save the Earth.

Avatar 4 (December 21, 2029)

The world will take its fourth trip to the wondrous, mysterious world of Pandora when Avatar 4 is released two decades after the record-breaking 2009 original.

Avatar 5 (December 19, 2031)

James Cameron will, supposedly, bring the saga of Na’vi warriors Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldaña) and their family to a close with Avatar 5.

A Quiet Place Part III (TBA)

In 2024, A Quiet Place: Day One showed us the origins of the inventive alien invasion movie franchise and A Quiet Place Part III will shows us more from this post-apocalyptic overrun with sound-hunting monsters.

Barbarella (TBD)

Sydney Sweeney is both producing and succeeding Jane Fonda as the lead of Sony’s remake of Barbarella, which is based on a comic book chronicling the galactic adventures of the beautiful and badass title hero.

A Droid Story (TBD) (TBD)

Coming exclusively to Disney+ is A Droid Story — an animated film that will introduce a new robot to the world of Star Wars that will join forces with C-3P0 and R2-D2.

The Fix (TBD)

Writer and director Kelsey Egan’s The Fix — about a woman (played by Stranger Things Season 4 cast member Grace Van Dien) whose horrific, drug-induced transformation holds the key to saving mankind from a dystopian Earth’s toxic environment — premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival in June 2024, according to The Pulse.

I Am Legend 2 (TBD)

The upcoming sequel to I Am Legend is going to use the 2007 original’s alternate ending as canon, allowing Will Smith to return to the world of the Darkseekers as Dr. Robert Neville alongside franchise newcomer Michael B. Jordan.

In The Blink Of An Eye (TBD)

Andrew Stanton, the Academy Award-winning director of Pixar movie classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is returning to live-action cinema for the first time since 2012’s John Carter with In the Blink of An Eye, which explores the Earth’s history in three interconnected stories, and is set to star Kate McKinnon, Rashida Jones, and Daveed Diggs.

Life On Mars (TBD)

In 2018, THR reported that director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place follow-up would be Life on Mars — an adaptation of a short story set on a Martian colony housing humans from an abandoned Earth — but no updates to the sci-fi flick have been announced since.

Lilo & Stitch (TBD)

One of the most anticipated upcoming live-action Disney remakes is director Dean Fleischer Camp’s live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, which sees original creator Chris Sanders return to voice the mischievous blue alien with Mia Kealoha filling in as Lilo.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Two of the most beloved small screen characters from the Star Wars universe will make their big screen debut in the upcoming spin-off movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be directed by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.

Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later Sequel (TBD)

The second chapter in the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy — a series of sequels to the grounded “zombie” movie classic, 28 Days Later — will be helmed by 2021’s Candyman director Nia DCosta and, according to the United States Copyright Office, might be subtitled The Bone Temple.

Osiris (TBD)

Following her reprisal of Sarah Conner, in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, Linda Hamilton is set as one of the leads in Osiris — an action thriller about a team of Special Forces commandos who are in for the fight of their lives when they abducted onto an alien spacecraft.

Resistor (TBD)

It is no surprise that there are multiple upcoming Will Smith movies under the sci-fi umbrella — another being a futuristic thriller called Resistor, which is about a revolutionary device that leads its creators to become imprisoned by a secret technology suppression organization.

Star Wars: Dawn Of The Jedi (TBD)

Lucasfilm has several upcoming Star Wars movies planned, including director James Mangold’s Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, which will explore the origins of The Force in a story taking place thousands of years before the earliest title on the canonical timeline.

Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Movie (TBD)

After years of being an essential creative force behind the Star Wars franchise’s most beloved small screen endeavors (and 2008’s animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie), Dave Filoni will finally make his live-action, feature-length debut as the director of a new film set in a galaxy far, far away.

Untitled Rey-Led Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as the central character of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey Skywalker, in her own film following the Jedi on a new adventure.

Untitled Shawn Levy Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Following his upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy is working on his own contribution to the Star Wars universe.

Untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Despite some uncertainty regarding Taika Waititi’s long-awaited Star Wars movie, Variety reports that the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit filmmaker is still working on the film.