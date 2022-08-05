Adorable Marvel Video Shows Kathryn Newton Geeking Out Because Her Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Suit Appears In New Concept Art

There are so many superhero properties on the slates at Marvel Studios, DC Films, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix… basically, it feels like if you are a working actor and you don’t yet have a superhero role, you need to call your agent. What’s really exciting, though, is to see a young actor who literally has grown up on the past 10 years of MCU entertainment getting their shot at a role in an established Marvel franchise. That’s where we find Freaky co-star Kathryn Newton, who signed on to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to play an older version of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie. And now, thanks to some cool Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art, reveals that she’ll be wearing a purple Ant-Girl costume.

Kathryn Newton didn’t really know this was public knowledge when she caught up with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con following the Marvel Studio Hall H panel , so her reaction to the news is pretty priceless.

First of all, let’s also show you guys the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania concept art that gives us our first look at Cassie Lang in costume.

A post shared by Andy Park (@andyparkart) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As you can see, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang will stand apart from Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lillie) by sporting a purple outfit, which the actress said showcases her favorite color – merely a happy accident. Newton told CinemaBlend:

Purple is my favorite color. I thought it was magic. I walked in and I saw a purple, leather superhero suit, and I was like, ‘Yes.’ That was for me!

I’m a huge fan of actors getting to see themselves in their superhero suits, especially when it’s for the first time that they are playing an important character. Simu Liu opened up to us about the day on set where he saw his Shang-Chi costume , and his account still gives me goosebumps to imagine how it must have felt for him.