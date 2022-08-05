Adorable Marvel Video Shows Kathryn Newton Geeking Out Because Her Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Suit Appears In New Concept Art
And, it's her favorite color.
There are so many superhero properties on the slates at Marvel Studios, DC Films, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix… basically, it feels like if you are a working actor and you don’t yet have a superhero role, you need to call your agent. What’s really exciting, though, is to see a young actor who literally has grown up on the past 10 years of MCU entertainment getting their shot at a role in an established Marvel franchise. That’s where we find Freaky co-star Kathryn Newton, who signed on to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to play an older version of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie. And now, thanks to some cool Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art, reveals that she’ll be wearing a purple Ant-Girl costume.
Kathryn Newton didn’t really know this was public knowledge when she caught up with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con following the Marvel Studio Hall H panel, so her reaction to the news is pretty priceless.
First of all, let’s also show you guys the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania concept art that gives us our first look at Cassie Lang in costume.
As you can see, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang will stand apart from Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lillie) by sporting a purple outfit, which the actress said showcases her favorite color – merely a happy accident. Newton told CinemaBlend:
I’m a huge fan of actors getting to see themselves in their superhero suits, especially when it’s for the first time that they are playing an important character. Simu Liu opened up to us about the day on set where he saw his Shang-Chi costume, and his account still gives me goosebumps to imagine how it must have felt for him.
Now that excitement falls to Kathryn Newton, who plays Cassie Lang for the first time, and apparently will be heading into the Quantum Realm with Scott and Hope to confront Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the first movie of the recently confirmed Marvel Phase 5. Kevin Feige explained that phases four through six will make up something we now know as The Multiverse Saga, and it will have enormous ramifications for the MCU both in the present and heading towards the future. This could mean the introduction of new characters, or the development of existing heroes heading on alternate adventures. So make sure you follow CinemaBlend for developments on all the upcoming Marvel movies, as you know we will be reporting on every single one of them.
