I’m Dying Over Millie Bobby Brown Showing Off Her Hack For DIYing Hailey Bieber’s Viral Lip Gloss Phone Case

Millie Bobby Brown has never been one to stray away from trends, like when she started the summer as a full-on Barbiecore goddess. Recently, after Hailey Bieber made a viral phone case that made it easy for a person not to lose their lip gloss, the Stranger Things star also followed suit. Only in this case, Brown created her own hack for DIYing Bieber’s viral phone case. And, seriously, why didn’t I think of this before?

It's known that Hailey Bieber is all about her Rhode Skin lip gloss, thanks to viral ads of her wearing the shiny cosmetic while sucking popsicles. However, the skin care founder has taken it up a notch with Rhode Skin’s branded iPhone case, which has a built-in holder for lip gloss. Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, was inspired by Bieber’s idea so much that she created her own DIY to hold her lip gloss, and I’m dying laughing over her wild creativity:

Simple as that, right? As you can see, the British actress has tied a thin hair scrunchie to her phone that does the job of holding her lip gloss while taking selfies. While that’s one way to make sure gloss doesn’t fall out of the pocket, it would look inconvenient to have your hair scrunchie spread straight across your phone like that. But, hey, if it works for her, it might be a hack worth trying.

We truly need to give Hailey Bieber her props for having such a social media influence. After her Rhode Skin brand launched a new Lemontini lip peptide, she took the time to mention the “played out” trend of “butter yellow” being used for cosmetics. It's been intriguing to watch Bieber's rise as a cosmetics and lifestyle maven, and her reach definitely seems to be growing if even a star like Brown is taking notice.

I’m also loving the way Bieber advertises new launches of her Rhode Skin brand, whether it’s short videos of a huge line waiting in anticipation or Bieber’s selfies wearing the new products. Needless to say, she seems to know exactly what she’s doing within the social media sphere.

The Enola Holmes star also knows how to work a crowd on social media, given how famous she’s gotten after landing her Netflix role. Although Millie Bobby Brown has stepped away from social media before due to privacy concerns, she's seemingly taken control over her own narrative since then. Whether Brown makes a viral TikTok about the incredible number of animals she has or gives us summer vibes with her cute bikini look, she always manages to remind fans why she's such a fun follow on social media.

On that note, I'm not sure I'll ever forget how Millie Bobby Brown's custom version of Hailey Bieber’s lip gloss iPhone case. What I'm now wondering is whether others might try Brown's hack. We'll just have to wait and see. Of course, we'll also have to wait and see Brown in the first part of Stranger Things’ final season, which will be available for Netflix subscription holders on November 26th.