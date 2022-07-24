Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.

First off, Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC that Phase Four will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters this November and will begin with February 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From there, fans can look forward to seeing Disney+’s Secret Invasion in the spring of 2023 and, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in May as planned, the Echo series will hit during the summer alongside Loki Season 2. The Marvels will arrive in its previously announced July spot and make way for Marvel’s Ironheart TV show in the fall. On top of that, Mahershala Ali’s Blade has been confirmed for release in November 2023 (and will start production this fall).

Additionally, the newly renamed Agatha: House of Chaos is set to drop in either winter 2023 or spring 2024. And during the latter, fans will see the release of Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series that will see Charlie Cox return to the titular role. Captain America: New World Order will drop in the spring of 2024, while Thunderbolts will close out Phase 5 that July.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Echo - Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

The Marvels - July 28, 2023

Blade - November 3, 2023

Ironheart - Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/ Spring 2024

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Where do you even start when it comes to a lineup like this? I’ll just say first off that it’s nice to have confirmation of the titles for Cap 4 and Daredevil, with the lead of the latter also confirmed to be appearing in She-Hulk. And since Blade updates have been scarce as of late, I’m ecstatic that we finally know when we can expect to see the Daywalker back on the big screen.

Daredevil, in particular, has been a long time coming, as fans have been eager to see the Man Without Fear headline his own show again. Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was fun but with, 18 episodes, fans will truly be able to dive deep into the character's world -- and hopefully that includes familiar faces like Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

One also can’t help but note just how quickly Phase Four has flown by. Historically, MCU phases run at least a few years, but this one won’t even have lasted two years by the time it ends. Still, it’s been an interesting ride, one that’s introduced a plethora of new and exciting characters like Shang-Chi, the Eternals, and Ms. Marvel, who could have a major impact on Phase Five moving forward.

This is certainly a lot to take in, but it looks like there’s plenty to be excited about as the MCU continues to move forward. Be sure that you catch up on past Marvel movies and TV shows by grabbing a Disney+ subscription.