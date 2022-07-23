Official Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Art Reveals First Look At Kang The Conqueror And A New MCU Hero

It’s San Diego Comic-Con weekend, and the highly anticipated Marvel Studios panel is almost upon us, and fans are anxious to see what Kevin Feige and co. have to present. Though there’s still some time before the big event, it would seem that a cool piece of material has already dropped. Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees have received the first official look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania via a sweet piece of concept art. Not only that, but the image also reveals the first official look at Kang the Conqueror and a new MCU hero.

Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development, dropped the awesome image on Instagram. The gorgeous rendering shows the titular Ant-Man and Wasp alongside Cassie Lang, who’s sporting a purple suit similar to their own. And towering above them in the background is none other than Kang the Conqueror. No, this isn’t He Who Remains we’re talking about – this is Kang proper. Check out the image for yourself down below:

Fans have been eager to see more of Kang and, while this is only a brief snippet of what we can expect, it definitely looks promising. Based on Andy Park’s work, it seems that he and director Peyton Reed opted for a look that was relatively similar to the one that the character had in the comics. One would think that the all-powerful being will look even more intimidating in actual footage. I don’t know about all of you, but I can’t wait to see more.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the conqueror will be played by the formidable Jonathan Majors, who previously played the villain’s aforementioned variant in Loki. Majors has spoken about bringing Kang to the threequel and, while he’s been careful not to drop spoilers, it sounds like this being is very different from the one he played on the Disney+ show. And that makes sense, considering this person is far nastier and has done some awful things throughout his history in Marvel Comics.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.

