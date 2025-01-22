After Chicago P.D. Showrunner's Comments About Burzek's Future, I Had To Get Patrick John Flueger's Take Ahead of His Big Ruzek Episode
What's on deck for Burzek, according to both the showrunner and the star.
Chicago P.D. is returning to NBC in the 2025 TV schedule after taking a week off, with one normal episode left before what one star describes as the "One Chicago version of Avengers: Endgame" crossover. A "normal" episode of P.D. doesn't mean an easy episode, though, and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) is about to go through the wringer with a case that involves an unidentified young girl surrounded by a lot of deaths.
He will have Burgess (Marina Squerciati) to hopefully lean on in the new episode, called "Zoe," on January 22, and I looked back at how showrunner Gwen Sigan's comments about Burzek compare to Flueger's ahead of what could be a difficult night of primetime for his longtime character.
First things first!
What Gwen Sigan Said About Burzek
I spoke with Gwen Sigan ahead of Chicago P.D.'s winter premiere (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription now) about the Voight vs. Reid conflict, shortly before the first episode of 2025 to focus on Adam Ruzek. The good ship Burzek has had surprisingly smooth sailing since getting the duo got engaged in Season 11 after ten years of ups and downs. The showrunner addressed why P.D. has finally given Burzek a well-deserved break, saying:
The two had to build a stable life together for the sake of Makayla, and the result is a family unit that's as settled as one could hope for with two parents in Voight's Intelligence Unit. So far so good since Ruzek proposed, and it sounds like that's not going to change when it comes to the relationship. But what about as separate characters? Sigan went on:
As members of the Chicago P.D. team going back to the very beginning, neither Burgess nor Ruzek have had much time for a personal life. Now that they're engaged to be married, do these One Chicago characters even have time to plan a wedding? I asked the showrunner that very question, and she responded:
Based on the promo for "Zoe," the next episode might not be packed full of fun unless there's some early on before the plot thickens for Ruzek. Still, when I spoke with Patrick John Flueger about what's next, I needed to get his take on Burzek to compare with what Gwen Sigan previewed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What Patrick John Flueger Shared
Ruzek seems to be in for a rough ride in the new episode on January 22, with the description from NBC revealing that his life with Burgess will be disrupted by an unexpected visitor while the investigation of the week has higher emotional stakes than usual due to the involvement of a young girl. Fans will have to tune in for all the details, but I needed to know: what has it been like for Patrick John Flueger to play Ruzek with a content home life and stable relationship so far in Season 12? He weighed in:
I think it's safe to say that the actor is correct that fans like how Burgess and Ruzek have moved past their years of relationship turmoil, and it's certainly an upgrade from the sad story of what happened to end Upstead after Jesse Lee Soffer's departure as Jay Halstead. Flueger went on:
Parenthood has done a lot to motivate the characters to settle down and create stability for Makayla, and scenes with Burzek at home have given a glimpse of the routines that they've built with each other and their daughter. I noted to Flueger that it's hard to imagine Ruzek embracing so much domesticity ten years ago, and he responded:
Of course, this is still Chicago P.D. we're talking about, so the characters are going to run into some kind of strife even if it's not with each other. While it remains to be seen who the "unexpected visitor" is who causes some trouble for Burgess and Ruzek, the case with a young girl in need of help is going to hit close to home for the Intelligence officer. I asked Patrick John Flueger how high the stakes are for the case of "Zoe," and he shared:
While crimes involving tender age kids are always difficult for the Intelligence Unit, Ruzek will feel connected to the little girl from the very beginning. It does sound like a great episode for the actor, if not necessarily for the character's peace of mind as Season 12 continues! Check out the promo below for a taste of what to expect:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Zoe" episode of Chicago P.D. Patrick John Flueger also only had high praise for the young actress playing the titular character, so you can find out why quite soon. As always, P.D. airs directly after Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET. You can also find every episode of One Chicago so far streaming on Peacock ahead of the crossover event on January 29.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).