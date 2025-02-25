After How Elsbeth Finally Brought Michael Emerson Back As Carrie Preston's Nemesis, I Get What He Wanted To Avoid On The Show
He's evil in a different way this time.
Michael Emerson finally returned to Elsbeth in the 2025 TV schedule to play the leading lady's nemesis, Judge Milton Crawford, opposite real-life wife Carrie Preston. The episode in question, called "Foiled Again," was a big one for guest stars, with not only Emerson, but also Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Tascioni and Matthew Broderick as the second Producers alum of Season 2. But with just one scene, Emerson reminded why Crawford is a major ongoing threat for Elsbeth... and it clicked for me about what he and costume designer Dan Lawson wanted to avoid on Elsbeth as his first acting job after Evil.
If you watched Evil with a Paramount+ subscription prior to Elsbeth, you likely recognized Emerson more for his work as the psychopathic Dr. Leland Townsend rather than as Lost's Ben Linus or Person of Interest's Harold. The series finale of Evil released to determine Leland's fate just a couple months before news broke that Emerson would be recurring as a new antagonist on Elsbeth. The actor had previously said that he didn't want to "play the villain" on his wife's show as it would be "too on the nose."
Recalling all of this for "Foiled Again" after Crawford's return to confront Elsbeth about that murder case being reopened and show off how "untouchable" he feels happened to line up with my conversation with Elsbeth costume designer Dan Lawson at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. Lawson also happened to be the costume designer for Emerson across all four seasons of Evil, and he shared what he and Emerson wanted to avoid with his arrival as Judge Crawford:
I think it's safe to say that not even diehard Evil fans will be confusing Judge Crawford and Leland any time soon, which was what both Emerson and the costume designer were going for with his new antagonistic character. It should be fun to see if Crawford gets any more overtly villainous as the season continues; at this point in Elsbeth Season 2, nobody knows for sure just yet that he was the baseball bat-wielding killer.
On the brighter side, the return of Teddy meant the return of Ben Levi Ross, who endeared himself to fans as Elsbeth's son in the first half of Season 2. While mother and son had a bit of conflict in "Foiled Again," they resolved it by the end and the door seems as wide open as ever for him to turn up again.
Dan Lawson, who was also the costume designer for The Good Wife and The Good Fight for Carrie Preston's earliest appearances as Elsbeth Tascioni, was excited to talk about the Season 2 newcomer, saying:
Elsbeth has been Ben Levi Ross' first recurring role on television, and I for one was immediately convinced by his and Carrie Preston's performances that they were mother and son. As I noted to Dan Lawson, I also looked Ross up to see if he and Preston were actually related because of how well he sold it, and the costume designer responded:
It remains to be seen if and when Teddy will pop up again, but the odds seem pretty good with Roy relocating the New York City and surviving meeting his mom. As for Judge Crawford... well, we can surely count on seeing him again now that Elsbeth has even more reason to get dirt on him ASAP, but she'll have a murder involving guest star Jordana Brewster to tackle in the next new ep. Take a look at the promo:
Keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Elsbeth. Carrie Preston's hit drama was among the nine shows recently renewed by the network, so fans can enjoy the rest of Season 2 without worrying about whether there will be a Season 3. Plus, if you want to revisit Michael Emerson's earlier episodes opposite Carrie Preston or all four seasons of Evil, you can find both shows streaming on Paramount+ now.
