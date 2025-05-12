Hear Me Out: There's One Good Wife Actor I Desperately Want To Guest Star On Elsbeth (But I Don't Want Them To Play Their Old Character)

As someone who has been simultaneously watching The Good Wife for the first time and Elsbeth weekly on the 2025 TV schedule , I think a lot about how the two worlds could cross over. Obviously, we've seen characters from Elsbeth’s past life come into her show. However, we’ve also seen beloved Good Wife guest stars pop into the Carrie Preston-led show as totally new characters.

So, with that in mind, I need to see Alan Cumming, who played Eli Gold on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, on Elsbeth. However, I don’t want him to play the campaign manager, and I need you to hear me out here…

I’d Rather See Alan Cumming Play A New Character Rather Than Eli Gold

Now, I fully realize Eli Gold is an iconic and beloved figure in the greater Good Wife universe. As I’ve been binging the show with my Paramount+ subscription , I’ve loved seeing Cumming’s character work with Alicia and Peter to further Peter’s political career.

However, think about how delicious it would be to see Cumming play an over-the-top murderer or suspect in the world of Elsbeth.

That dream is not unprecedented, either. Nathan Lane, who was a prominent guest star on The Good Wife , played a new character who was the murderer in the Season 2 premiere of Elsbeth. It was so fun to see Lane sink his teeth into this new role , and it was delightful to see this actor known for his stage work play a murderer with a story deeply connected to the theater.

I want the same thing for Cumming. Over the last few years, we’ve gotten to see him play an incredibly over-the-top version of himself as the host of The Traitors , and that’s the kind of energy I want him to bring here.

Seeing Cumming as a new New York personality who goes head-to-head with Elsbeth would be a blast. And, honestly, he is the perfect person for a role like this; he'd fit right in with the catalog of eccentric characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Good Wife, The Good Fight and Elsbeth are all available on Paramount+, which highlights the fact that you can watch old favorites, the streamer's originals, and current CBS hits all in one place. You can have access to it by paying as little as $7.99 per month. You can also upgrade and pay $12.99 per month to get access to Showtime and remove ads.

However, I’m Also Not Opposed To Seeing Him Reprise His Good Wife Character. We Could Have Both.

Now, obviously, it’d be fun to see Eli reunite with Elsbeth. I mean, Cumming did guest star on The Good Fight, so I’m sure he’s not 100% opposed to playing the character again. Plus, he told Vulture when that episode, which was called “The End of Eli Gold,” aired that they didn’t kill his character off because “they could bring me back.”

At the time, Elsbeth did not exist. However, the possibility of more shows within The Good Wife universe was around. So, it seems like the X-Men actor hadn’t totally closed the door on playing his beloved character.

Therefore, I’m also not opposed to seeing Eli return. In fact, I’d welcome it. All I’m saying here is I’d rather see Cumming play a new murderer first.

Maybe, it could be revealed that Eli has an evil twin. Maybe, Cumming could get a full makeover for his role as a murderer and use his Scottish accent so he looks and sounds totally different from his Good Wife character.

The realm of possibility is vast, and anything is possible in the world of Elsbeth. So, let’s make all this and more happen!