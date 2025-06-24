Elsbeth's Carrie Preston Raves About Finally Being The 'Main Course' In Her Career, And I Love Her Character Goals For Season 3

Following a star-studded Season 2 finale, Elsbeth will return to the 2025 TV schedule this fall for its third season. The CBS spinoff has quickly become a favorite among fans, with Carrie Preston reprising Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actress opened up about finally being the “main course” in her career after so many years, and I love the goals she has for Season 3.

Two seasons in, and Elsbeth has proven its worth, juggling drama, comedy and clever plotting while still keeping viewers on their toes. Perhaps more importantly, it's also been a ratings winner for the network. Preston raved to TheWrap about loving her current gig, and how it feels to be doing what she’s doing at 58:

This is definitely my dream job. This is something I’ve wanted and hoped to get, but never really dreamed that I would at this stage in my life. So the fact that it’s happening now makes me appreciate it maybe more than had it happened in my 20s.

Preston has been winning over audiences for a long time now, having appeared in a variety of projects on both the big and small screens, from TNT's Claws to The Holdovers to My Best Friend's Wedding. With Elsbeth, however, she is not only in the spotlight as a character she's played for 15 years, but she’s also an executive producer behind the scenes. The fact that she’s nearing 60 and is starring in a show like Elsbeth proves that it’s never too late to get to the peak stage in your life.

Meanwhile, Preston also shared what she’s most excited for in the third season. Although not too much has been revealed so far, aside from the fact that Carra Patterson has exited as Detective Kaya Blanke, there will still be a lot to look forward to. Preston revealed what’s in store for Elsbeth’s multiple relationships, both personal and professional, including how she's dealt with losing her BFF. As Preston put it:

More relationships with people. Seeing how Elsbeth deals with her best friend going to another job — what’s going to fill that void, if anything? Deepening the relationship with Teddy and seeing if there could be more of a romance with Angus. But mostly, digging into the work. That’s what this show is about — a woman reinventing herself through her work.

Elsbeth's darker side was shown a bit, considering what she went through in the second season with the Van Ness divorce case going public and Judge Crawford, not to mention Elsbeth getting arrested and being in prison with murderers she put away, she deserves all the love she can get. It will be hard for her to be away from Kaya, especially since she was already having trouble after Kaya was promoted to Detective. It should also be fun to see her continue her long-distance relationship with Angus and how that is going.

A premiere date for Elsbeth Season 3 has not yet been announced, but fans will be able to look forward to it later this year. More information surrounding the new season should be revealed in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it. For now, those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch the first two seasons now.