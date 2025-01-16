Elsbeth's Carrie Preston Celebrated Her On-Screen Son's Birthday In The Most ‘Adorable’ Way, And I Need More Of This Energy In Season 2

In a 2010 episode of The Good Wife, Elsbeth mentioned her son for the first time. Then, 14 years later, we finally got to meet Teddy Tascioni! Ben Levi Ross joined the CBS series to play Carrie Preston’s TV son for two episodes, and I’m crossing my fingers that he’ll be back for more. However, while we wait for the show to return on the 2025 TV schedule , Preston posted the cutest photos of her and Ross to celebrate his birthday, and I desperately hope this energy is present in the rest of Season 2.

I think it’s safe to say that all of us probably want more Teddy on Elsbeth , I mean, we’ve only gotten a few “Teddy Facts of the Day.” However, while the show is on its holiday hiatus, Carrie Preston took a moment to celebrate her co-star’s birthday on Instagram with this “adorable” set of behind-the-scenes photos:

The two truly look like they could be mother and son, and their on-screen chemistry also shows that off too. They’re lovely, sweet and funny together, and the addition of Teddy gives us a much-needed view into Elsbeth’s guarded personal life.

Lovely, sweet and funny seem to describe these actors' off-set energy too. Along with the carousel of images, The Good Wife actress posted about the cake she got for Ross on her IG story, take a look:

(Image credit: Carrie Preston's Instagram)

Ah! It’s a Teddy cake, how cute is that! I’m obsessed with the little teddy bears all around it, especially since Preston told CinemaBlend that she calls Ross “Teddy Ben,” you know, like “teddy bear.”

To make matters even cuter, Ross posted an image of the cake his TV mom got for him, and he wrote a lovely message to Preston too, take a look:

(Image credit: Carrie Preston's Instagram)

Overall, I love this for Ross and Preston, and I love this for Elsbeth and Teddy too.

While Elsbeth has had some truly A+ guest stars , including Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson , I think Ross might be my favorite. Elsbeth talks about her son so much on the show, and finally getting to meet him was so delightful. Now, I’m hoping we’ll get to see more of him and the wholesome moments he shares with his mom in the second half of Season 2.

I want to see the mother-son duo doing precious things like this together, showing their appreciation for each other in unique ways and sharing vulnerable moments on the show. Not only would it be entertaining, but it would add a more personal and emotional level to the titular crime solver’s story that I’ve been dying to see.