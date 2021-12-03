Alana Haim 'Licorice Pizza' Interview

Musician and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim discusses her new Paul Thomas Anderson film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb. She explains why Paul Thomas Anderson would be a fantastic musician, why working with Cooper Hoffman made her realize she was capable of acting in the movie and more!

Licorice Pizza stars Haim alongside fellow newcomer Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson collaborated numerous times over the years, so watching Cooper uphold that legacy really is something special. The film is in select theaters now and releases worldwide on December 25.