‘You Kind Of Believe Everything They Tell You’: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Gets Real About Wrestling With His Father’s Legacy While Filming Stephen King Movie The Long Walk
The King adaptation arrives in theaters this fall.
Fair or no, Cooper Hoffman has one hell of a legacy to live up to as he works to make a name for himself as an actor in Hollywood. His talent will hopefully be judged on its own merits, but nobody will ever forget that he is the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman – one of the most phenomenal talents of his generation. That's a difficult thing to grapple with, but as an example of performing as a kind of therapy, the young Hoffman had the chance to confront his feelings in the making of the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk.
Vanity Fair has published a preview of the new Francis Lawrence-directed dystopian film, and the piece provides early insight into the story's protagonist Ray Garraty, played by Hoffman. The character's motivation for joining the titular competition is a tribute to his deceased father (who is described as being "resistance-minded"). The actor processed this by thinking about his own personal relationship with his dad, who died in 2014. Hoffman explained,
There is a spotlight on the father-son relationship between Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cooper Hoffman, but what he is saying here is universally relatable. Our relationships with our parents/guardians is foundational for obvious reasons, and how we view them often sculps how we view ourselves. But perspectives and those relationships change through maturity and experience. The Licorice Pizza star grew to understood that about himself as Ray Garraty presumably understands it in The Long Walk.
Based on the book of the same name (originally published under Stephen King's pseudonym Richard Bachman), the story is set in a not-too-distant future that sees a dystopian America host a grim but incredibly popular competition. Essentially a death march, a collection of teenage boys start walking along a highway, and with no established finish line, the last kid standing is the winner of a grand prize. If any of them slow down or stop, they get a warning, and if three warnings are collected within an hour – or there is any attempt at escape – the punishment is death by gunshot.
Given these rules, the stakes are incredibly high for all of the competitors, but the personalities are fleshed out with conflicts of their own – and Ray Garraty is driven by his desire to honor the legacy of his father. He is filled with rage directed at the world that echoes his dad's, but Cooper Hoffman recognizes that there is something beneath it (quoting co-star David Jonsson's character):
And adding a whole extra dimension into the mix is the noteworthy fact that Philip Seymour Hoffman died shortly before completing his work on the blockbuster two-parter The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, directed by Francis Lawrence.
In addition to Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, the impressive ensemble cast of The Long Walk also includes Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, Roman Griffin Davis, Charlie Plummer, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Ben Wang, Jordan Gonzalez, and Joshua Odjick. The first trailer for the movie will be arriving online tomorrow, May 6, in advance of the film's scheduled release on September 12 – and to keep up to date with all of the latest goings on in the world of Stephen King, my column The King Beat publishes here on CinemaBlend every Thursday.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
M3GAN 2.0 Is Apparently Inspired By Terminator 2, And The Director’s Explanation For That Makes So Much Sense
Yelena Is The Heart And Soul Of Thunderbolts*, But There's One Character Whose Story Shouldn't Be Overlooked