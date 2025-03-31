Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip Felt Like Coming Home To Me, And The Two Leads Told Me Why It Felt So Authentic To Latino Culture

I'm loving this movie more and more.

Authenticity in storytelling isn’t just about the script—it’s about the people who bring it to life. In Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, stars Eva Longoria and Jesse Garcia praise the director for capturing the heart and soul of Latino heritage. And as someone who grew up immersed in that culture, watching it felt like coming home.

As part of the 2025 movie schedule, the new family film was released on Disney+ at the very end of March. One of the best aspects was its constant references to modern-day Latino culture. When I asked how they came about making this, both stars said that it was all thanks to the director, Marvin Lemus, and that every decision was very thought out – even the music that the family listens to. As Longoria said:

Even down to the music. The music in the movie is very specific. He has all of these very specific music cues that lean to the Mexican community. And that's Marvin's lived experience. He's Mexican-American. We're Mexican-American. So it was all pretty authentic and easy.

It’s no surprise that Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip nails its cultural authenticity. Lemus, who co-created and wrote Gentefied, brought modern Latino culture to the screen in a way that felt real. Though Netflix may have canceled it far too soon (it's still annoying), one thing is clear: Lemus has an undeniable passion for his heritage, and that passion shines through in this new film.

As someone who grew up in a Latino household, I’ve spent years searching for the best Latino TV shows and movies that truly reflect the culture I love. While today’s landscape offers more representation, I can’t help but wish Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip had existed when I was a kid. It fully embraces Latino culture—not just in broad strokes, but in the small, everyday moments that feel straight out of my own family gatherings.

From the mention of chicharrón to those intense handshakes with relatives, from spooky ancestral stories to the chaotic warmth of family life, the film captures so much. Watching it felt like stepping into a memory from my childhood, filled with laughter, love, and the kind of generational quirks that only a Latino family would understand.

Honestly, after watching, I felt the urge to revisit the movies and shows that shaped me. Or maybe I'll just call my dad and tell him I love him—for the way he raised me, for the culture he passed down. Or maybe it’s time for yet another Coco rewatch. Heck, at this rate, I think I just need to take a day to go and grab some great Latino food and have a whole marathon.

Either way, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip delivers a heartfelt and hilarious take on the Mexican-American experience. And trust me—you’ll be craving some chicharrón by the end. If you haven’t seen it yet, grab a Disney+ subscription and make it a family movie night.

