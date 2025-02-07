I Caught Alison Sweeney's Funny Monty Python Joke In Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, And I Love How Her Co-Star's Ad-Lib Made It Even Better
Monty Python and Hallmark -- the combo I never knew I needed.
It’s always a treat when another Murder, She Baked mystery pops up on the list of upcoming Hallmark movies, and the latest book-to-screen adaptation, Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, offers a little something extra. Alison Sweeney, who stars as the titular baker-turned-detective, wrote the movie that premieres on the 2025 TV schedule on February 6. I had the chance to talk to Sweeney about her latest project, and I asked her about the great Monty Python joke she slipped into the script. Turns out her co-star ad-libbed a bit to turn what was on the page into something even better.
I won't spoil what happens in Hannah Swensen’s latest mystery — in which a baking show takes over The Cookie Jar, ultimately becoming the next crime scene for Alison Sweeney’s character to investigate — however, suffice it to say Norman (Gabriel Hogan) suffers an injury as the mystery unfolds. While receiving treatment, Hannah’s pal downplays his sacrifice by uttering one of the best quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “It’s just a flesh wound.” Sweeney spoke to CinemaBlend ahead of Reality Bites’ premiere on Hallmark Mystery, and she told me what inspired her to reference the classic comedy, explaining:
Indeed, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is the source of endless quotable material, but you don’t even have to be familiar with the Black Knight scene to have heard the “just a flesh wound” quote. I agree with Alison Sweeney that anyone who hears this and is inspired to watch the 1975 British comedy (available to stream with a Prime Video subscription) owes her a big thank you.
The Hallmark actress told me that as a writer and producer on the Hannah Swensen films, she allows her co-stars to improvise or offer ideas on her scripts, and it turns out Gabriel Hogan did just that to make the scene even better. She continued:
I love that Alison Sweeney was able to turn her and Gabriel Hogan’s inside joke into a fun moment for Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, and I appreciate any opportunity to keep Monty Python alive and well in general conversation.
Do yourselves a favor and give Monty Python and the Holy Grail a watch (or rewatch), but first be sure to catch Sweeney in Reality Bites at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, February 6, on Hallmark Mystery.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'It's Hard For Me': Law And Order’s Hugh Dancy Reflects On Tony Goldwyn Replacing Sam Waterston For The Anniversary Of Losing Jack McCoy
Invincible's J.K. Simmons Opens Up About Omni-Man’s Big Return In Season 3, And I'm Excited About The Viltrumite's Change In Direction