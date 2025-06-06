Hallmark Stars Break Down Why We’ve Been Seeing More On-Location Movie Series (And How They’re Similar To The Amazing Race)
No passport needed.
If you’ve been paying attention to Hallmark’s upcoming movies, you may notice that several of them seem to be connected. The Love on the Danube movies, for instance, were part of May’s lineup, and this month features a special double feature set in Barcelona, Spain. I had the opportunity to speak to the stars of those movies — Hallmark fan favorites Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney — and they broke down why we’re seeing so many of these on-location series lately.
To Barcelona, With Love will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on Saturday, June 7, where fans will get to see Alison Sweeney’s Erica develop a friendship with Ashley Williams’ Anna after meeting under professional circumstances. A week later we’ll get a second helping of their Spanish adventures in To Barcelona, Forever, and Williams told CinemaBlend that’s a result of the network tapping in to what viewers want. She said:
Fans of the network do get really invested in the stories and the characters (and maybe even picking up some of those Hallmark life lessons along the way), and it makes sense that audiences would enjoy seeing the same beloved characters in different scenarios. Just look at Alison Sweeney’s Hannah Swensen mysteries!
Speaking of the Days of Our Lives alum, she told me it’s not just about the characters; these on-location series also allow viewers to experience parts of the world they might not otherwise have access to. Sweeney said:
Indeed, To Barcelona, With Love is not just arbitrarily set in the Spanish city. The film pays homage to Barcelona’s traditions, its food, its language and architecture. Alison Sweeney compared it to how she experiences a different show on TV — The Amazing Race — saying:
That’s a great comparison, and I love that Hallmark appears to be picking up on how special that is and providing more of these opportunities for fans. In fact, a couple of these types of projects have already been announced for this holiday season.
Hallmark is trying something new this Christmas, with a limited series based in Blexford, England, that will star Mae Whitman looking for love in The Twelve Dates of Christmas. We’re also getting a sequel to last year’s Holiday Touchdown, but instead of the football-inspired romance being set around the Kansas City Chiefs, A Bills Love Story will center around Buffalo’s NFL team and film on location in New York.
Before all that, though, be sure to stamp your passports to Spain in To Barcelona, With Love premiering at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, June 7, on Hallmark and then To Barcelona, Forever, at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, June 14.
