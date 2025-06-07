I Always Wondered How Hallmark Movies Are Cast, And Ashley Williams Told Me The Wild Story About How Alison Sweeney Landed To Barcelona, With Love
Talk about fate!
Those who check out this month’s Hallmark movies are in for quite a treat — a double dose of Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney that will allow fans to experience Barcelona from the comfort of their own homes. The actresses sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about To Barcelona, With Love (premiering June 7 on the 2025 TV schedule) and its sequel, and Williams shared an incredible story about how she came up with the movie and how Sweeney landed a role in it.
I’ve always wondered how Hallmark decides which of its stars to cast in specific movies, particularly the ones where the actors get to travel to picturesque locations for filming. (That doesn't just pertain to the snowy backdrops featured in the network's Christmas movies, of course) As it turns out, there’s a wild story behind Alison Sweeney getting the part of Erica in the To Barcelona flicks. It all started with an identity crisis of sorts, Ashley Williams told me:
Thus the plot for To Barcelona, With Love was born, as Ashley Williams said she met with screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe that very night, pitching her “silly idea” in a bar around 1 a.m. It was a hit, though Wolfe had one pretty big question. Williams continued:
The three of them apparently hashed the rest of the movie out sitting right there in that bar, and they got the official green light after pitching it to the network.
I love the serendipity of how Alison Sweeney got the part, and it was made even better by the fact that the How I Met Your Mother actress had been wanting to work with Sweeney for years. Not only did the two finally get their wish, they got to travel to Spain to do it, and they got two movies out of the experience.
To Barcelona, With Love premieres at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, June 7, on Hallmark, which will be followed by To Barcelona, Forever, at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, June 14.
