'Ambulance' Interviews With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González And Michael Bay
By Eric Eisenberg , Gabriel Kovacs published
Michael Bay and his 'Ambulance' cast discuss their new action film.
Ambulance director Michael Bay and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González discuss the making of their new action film. They talk about the intimate nature of shooting an action movie like Ambulance, working with an intense director like Michael Bay, and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:27 - The Surprisingly Intimate Nature Of Shooting An Action Movie Like Ambulance
- 02:10 - How Ambulance Approached Shooting A “Real” Surgery In the Back Of An Ambulance
- 03:51 - Michael Bay On Honoring Sean Connery With A Reference To The Rock
- 04:40 - Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Working With Michael Bay
- 07:55 - Michael Bay Talks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Quitting Pain And Gain A Week Before Production Began
NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.