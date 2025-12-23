We Brought Up Hugh Jackman Loving Long Locks In Movies, And He Brought Up One Gross Downside: 'It's Just Not Sexy.'

Hugh Jackman has had a long and successful career, one that’s been marked by a plethora of different roles. It’s also because of those various gigs that the Australian actor has sported a wide range of hairstyles. When thinking about Jackman’s ‘dos, his teased Wolverine hair as well as his rugged Van Helsing locks come to mind. The A-lister also sports a pretty smooth hairstyle in his 2025 movie schedule release, Song Sung Blue. So we brought up Jackman’s past haircuts to him, and he shared a funny thought (and a gross tidbit).

I’d argue that few actors have sported such luscious locks on film like Jackman has, and fans definitely don’t mind pointing that out. That’s also true of us here at CinemaBlend, as our own Hannah Saulic brought up those hairstyles when talking to Jackman and his Song Sung Blue co-star, Kate Hudson. Upon seeing photos of the Greatest Showman star’s past hairstyles, both he and Hudson had more than a few good laughs. The Van Helsing-era hair, in particular, really seemed to delight Hudson.

Hugh Jackman went on to share some insight into how he had to prepare to play the titular monster hunter in Stephen Sommers’ 2004 film. As he explained, he needed hair extensions to get the look that was desired and, while it may have appeared sexy on screen, that was apparently far from the case when he wasn’t in front of the camera:

It took four hours to put them in. And you think it’s a cool thing, until you get up from bed in the morning, and there’s hair on your pillow. It’s just not sexy. Having an extension on the pillow, it’s not cool.

Just the mere thought of that is unpleasant. Still, it seems the Oscar nominee can now see a bit of humor in all that. On a separate note, though, what seemed to surprise the Pan alum was that one of his wildest looks wasn’t included in our hair-raising round-up:

There is a film I did with a mullet, and I’m shocked you didn’t pull that up.

For anyone wondering about the film that features a mullet-clad Hugh Jackman, it’s the 2015 science fiction film Chappie. As far as we know, Jackman doesn’t have any upcoming films in which he’ll sport over-the-top hairstyles. He will, however, have a seriously wild mustache in one of his 2026 movie schedule entries, The Death of Robin Hood, which will see him play the titular archer. It’s likely that when filming was done, Jackman participated in his traditional post-movie shave, which he had after finishing work on his latest release.

As shown in the Song Sung Blue trailer, the movie sees Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson play the roles of couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film also chronicles the couple’s personal ups and downs. So far, critics seem to have enjoyed the musical biopic, with the performances of the two leads being highlighted amongst the praise. I’d also say that Jackman’s long hair probably won’t hurt his appeal with prospective viewers either.

Check out that “Van Helsing 2.0” hairstyle when Song Sung Blue opens in theaters on December 25.