Ella McCay Has A Big, Aggravating Twist, And I Had To Ask Jamie Lee Curtis And Emma Mackey About It
We had to talk about it.
In a lot of ways, Ella McCay is just how it’s marketed to be. It’s a heartfelt and funny family comedy about a young woman who suddenly becomes governor from the legendary James L. Brooks (who is known for making movies that are impossible not to cry at). But, there’s one character turn I absolutely didn’t see coming in the latest of 2025 movie releases. So, I brought it up to stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey. Let’s get into it, and yes, SPOILERS are ahead!
In the second half of the movie, it becomes clearer and clearer to not only the audience but Ella that her husband pretty much sucks. Rather than supporting her in her big promotion as we expected he might, he demands that he have his own position alongside her. And when she doesn’t agree, he betrays her by playing the victim to the public with his own (and very untrue) version of a scandal they’d been trying to hide. Here’s how Mackey reacted to what happened between Ella and Ryan in our interview:
When we meet Ella and Ryan, they look like a perfect couple, but as the movie progresses, we start to see there’s trouble in paradise. As Jamie Lee Curtis added:
What ends up being the most important relationship in Ella McCay is the one between Ella and her Aunt Helen, who’s long been brutally honest about her thoughts on Ryan. The movie is a good example of the importance of familial love between women in a family that might be different than a mother/daughter relationship.
Despite Ryan’s true colors being quite dark in Ella McCay after all, Curtis and Mackey couldn’t help but gush about the actor who plays him, Jack Lowden. Curtis said it’s “very hard” to walk into a movie to play a “douchebag,” but the Scottish actor from Slow Horses “won” them all over on set.
CinemaBlend also had the chance to talk to writer/director James L. Brooks, who also offered his take on the big twist. In his words:
Due to the plotline, it certainly has something to say about ambitious women and how that may not mix well with a man who’s not confident in himself. It’s definitely a bothersome aspect of the movie, but it’s not exactly unbelievable.
Check out what critics are saying about Ella McCay, and read about the cool connection the movie funnily has with Alien: Romulus here on CinemaBlend. To see the movie, check your local movie theater.
