Pete Davidson's Traded Jokes For Stunts In His New Movie, And His Comments About Working With John Wick's Director Are A+
Can't wait to see this!
As any lover of classic or upcoming action movies can tell you, stunts make or break a movie. Odavid f course, all of that hinges on how good the coordination team behind a film is leading the cast in the mechanics. Pete Davidson is the latest to praise the staple Hollywood department after working with John Wick creative David Leitch on the slated 2026 movie schedule entry How to Rob a Bank, and I’m loving the vibes.
It goes without saying, the leap from comedy to action for anyone that’s followed Davidson’s career is still relatively new territory. Yet, with promising glimpses of him taking on new roles in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and The Pickup, he shows a lot of promise. But the stunt-riddled Leitch flick seemed to provide new challenges, until he got on set. Davidson shared with Variety that the crew coordinating scenes were incredibly passionate and welcoming, leaving him stunned:
It’s not something that a typical moviegoer, or actor for that matter, would think about, but without dedicated crews, the medium wouldn’t exist. Thankfully, there are shining examples of movies, like The Fall Guy, in how much stunt work planning actually takes. I’m just so glad stars like Davidson take the time to showcase just how integral BTS teams mean to making a movie.
The SNL alum also weighed in on the logistics of pulling off sequences and making them look glitzy for the big screen. (Previously, Davidson’s eye-related horror story may have been the closest to larger stake tricks on set.) With it, he specifically nodded to the notable creative who helped user in the expanding John Wick universe and how much of a cheerleader Leitch has been for the artform and its community, by saying:
Team sport is the perfect way to sum up a set. As mentioned, teams like the stunt crew bring all of the elements to the table while the stars showcase it. More often than not, these details get overlooked. But with thanks to people like David Leitch, the Academy finally announced a stunt category will be added to recognize the craftsmanship that goes into a project.
So with his latest title in post production, it makes me wonder if Davidson still feels like acting is ‘"so embarrassing" with being a comedian at heart. Regardless, based on his sentiments on the stunts team, I’m excited to see his work on the John Wick director’s latest thriller. Until then, you can check out more of Davidson's best shows and movies.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.