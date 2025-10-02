'The Smashing Machine' Interviews With Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson And Benny Safdie
Watch our interviews with the stars and filmmaker of the Mark Kerr biopic.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt and Benny Safdie sit down with CinemaBlend to talk about all things “The Smashing Machine!” Want to know how Dwayne Johnson demolished two doors by hand while filming? Or how Benny Safdie feels about his brother Josh Safdie making a new film without him? It’s all here, and much, much more.
Video Chapters
0:00 - How Dwayne Johnson Felt About Playing A Guy In His 20s
0:42 - Dwayne Johnson Was Asked To Gain Weight For The First Time Working On ‘The Smashing Machine’
2:09 - Emily Blunt And Benny Safdie On Presenting Both Sides Of Domestic Dispute
3:08 - Dwayne Johnson On The Major Difference Between ‘The Smashing Machine’ Documentary And His New Film
3:40 - Benny Safdie Talks About How “Exciting” It Is That He And His Brother Are Making Films Separately
4:23 - Dwayne Johnson On How He Injured His Elbow Breaking Two Real Doors While Filming ‘The Smashing Machine’
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
