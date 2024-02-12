Andy Serkis Was Considered For The Kingdom Of Planet Of The Apes, But There’s A Valid Reason Why He’s Not In The Movie
Director Wes Ball shares how Caesar was involved in the new Planet of the Apes era.
During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, tons of trailers dropped for big 2024 movies to get excited for, between the first look at Deadpool & Wolverine, Ariana Grande as Glinda in the first Wicked trailer and an epic new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer. In regards to the latter, it was established Caesar’s reign ended generations ago, but that doesn’t mean Andy Serkis wasn’t still considered and involved behind the scenes in the making of the franchise’s latest installment.
Alongside select press, CinemaBlend recently had the chance to learn about the making of the upcoming Apes film with director Wes Ball in Burbank, California where the filmmakers are currently finishing post-production on the film ahead of its May release date. During the edit bay visit, Wes Ball said this about Andy Serkis’ involvement in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
As Wes Ball shared, when he signed on to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, he had already established a relationship with Andy Serkis after working with him on the scrapped Mouse Guard movie and wondered if he could involve the mo-cap expert in his movie. Considering the setting of the movie, Serkis could not return as Caesar and after hearing the actor read some lines from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, he realized it wasn’t right to have the voice of the fallen king in it. That being said, Serkis was involved in another way. As Ball continued:
While Andy Serkis is not among the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast, he was involved in helping all the actors playing apes with their performances. Wes Ball shared that the actors went to “ape camp” for two months ahead of stepping on set with their mo-cap suits to play the characters and had the support of Andy Serkis to give them a few pointers.
You wouldn’t know where everything started by the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer, which dropped during Sunday’s game. Check it out below:
While Serkis is not officially part of the production’s cast, it’s pretty special he had such an influence on the film. Andy Serkis has previously talked about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, too, saying he thinks it’s gonna “blow people’s minds” once it comes out. You can see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in theaters on May 10.
