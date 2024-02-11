Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Introduces The Merc With The Mouth Into The MCU As 'Marvel Jesus'

It's been nearly six years since the release of Deadpool 2 – and while that's not quite as long as the development hell gap between X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the first Deadpool movie, it's surprisingly close. There's been a few hiccups/disruptions along the way to the second sequel, including the Disney/Fox merger, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes, but Deadpool 3 is now finally almost here, and the Super Bowl has delivered our very first look at the Merc With The Mouth's first Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure. the film even has a new title: Deadpool & Wolverine.

Directed by Shawn Levy (who previously teamed with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project), the third Deadpool adventure is a special one, as it finally sees Reynolds reteaming with Hugh Jackman (the pair hoping for redemption after the disastrous aforementioned X-Men Origins movie). Jackman previously said that the 2017 film Logan was going to be his final turn as Wolverine, but the opportunity to put the character together with Deadpool on the big screen proved too tempting to pass up. Not only is he back as the Canadian mutant, but, as seen in this exciting footage, he's finally wearing the classic yellow and blue costume. We only get to see him very briefly in this exciting new tease, but there is plenty of other stuff for audiences to chew on.

Based on what we see here, it seems that Deadpool's time travel antics at the end of Deadpool 2 have caught up with him, as the first big beat of the trailer sees him getting arrested by the Time Variance Authority (familiar to all MCU fans who are at least semi caught up with the action on the Disney+ series Loki). Plot details are kept to a minimum, but the scarred, regenerating hero is apparently going to be put in a position to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he is fully ready to be recognized as "Marvel Jesus."

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen are also counted among the newcomers to the Deadpool series, but the film is also bringing back a number of familiar faces from the previous two blockbusters, including Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna. The blockbuster is set to be the only one we see from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024, so be sure to cherish it when it finally arrives in theaters in all of its R-rated glory on July 26, 2024.

You can learn more about the MCU's developing projects with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides, and properly prepare for the multiverse madness of Deadpool 3 with help from our breakdown of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.