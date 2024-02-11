Kingdom of the Planet Of The Apes Super Bowl Trailer Teases An Epic Human And Ape Adventure After Caesar’s Reign

A new era of the Planet of the Apes movies is almost here! Amidst this Sunday’s big Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, 20th Century Studios unveiled the first full trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The new trailer teasing one of the most anticipated 2024 movies of the early summer delves deeper into what to expect from the next chapter of the long-running franchise in a big way.

Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to be the tenth installment in the science fiction franchise following Matt Reeves trilogy and this new trailer just helped set the tone for the world being established along with providing more excitement about the themes it will explore. As we’ve known prior, the upcoming movie will take place many years after the reign of Caesar (memorably played by Andy Serkis in the last three Planet Of The Apes movies) in a time when apes have now ruled for many years and are establishing their own culture whilst humans have now become the feral creatures of the world. It's a dynamic that is much closer to what fans saw in the original Planet Of The Apes starring Charlton Heston than any of the modern films in the canon.

Leading the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast is franchise newcomer Owen Teague as a young adult ape named Noa. As the Super Bowl trailer delves into, his world will turn upside down when he meets a human, played by The Witcher’s Freya Allen. While we don’t exactly know how and why the unlikely pair will team up, it definitely seems like the pair will shake up the order of things when they meet considering they can be seen fleeing together and being captured by the movie’s villain, Proximus (played by Kevin Durand).

Previously, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been described by its producers as “ Apocalypto with apes” and while its director has shared that he doesn’t think it's Disneyfied (since it's the first of the franchise since the Disney merger), this movie is going to much more of an adventure film than perhaps the avenue of war thriller, which the recent movies have been. While Andy Serkis is not back this time around, since Caesar is dead in this timeline (as seen in War For The Planet Of The Apes), he has previously said he thinks the movie is going to “blow people’s minds.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 24. For a bigger preview of what's coming to the big screen in the coming months, be sure to check out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.