I Asked Will Ospreay About Dealing With Anxiety, And He Responded By Sharing His ‘Eye-Opening’ Inside Out 2 Experience
Talk about a cathartic experience.
Every now and again, a movie will come along and make us think about our lives and whatever may be bothering us before heading into what can essentially be a two-hour therapy session. That’s pretty much what happened with AEW wrestler Will Ospreay, who’s no stranger to living with anxiety and mental health, when he saw Inside Out 2, one of the most cathartic experiences on the 2024 movies schedule.
I recently sat down with Ospreay and spoke with him about everything from his thoughts on having 42 five-or-more-star matches, his then-upcoming three-way match at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, and his candor surrounding anxiety, something that I’ve long admired about him. During the chat, I asked the former AEW International Champion about his journey and how it’s going, and he responded with an “eye-opening” Inside Out 2 experience:
It may sound wild, but it’s easy to find something relatable in Inside Out 2, one of the best Pixar movies in some time. Just like Riley Anderson, who is going through her first experience with anxiety while at hockey camp, Ospreay has been putting on killer matches around the world, like his AEW Dynasty bout with Bryan Danielson, over the past decade while living with anxiety; the emotion, not the non-traditional movie villain.
During our chat, the wrestler, who lost his AEW International Championship to Konosuke Takeshita during one of the premier matches on the WrestleDream card, explained that he still has moments of self-doubt and anxiety just before he walks through the curtain, but he still has to push forward:
Just like the mindset he had heading into the next chapter of his story with the Don Callis Family in the ring, Ospreay has faced his demons and doubts in life. Having done that and coming out on the other side a better person and wrestler, the former two-time AEW International Champion says still has air in his lungs, still puts his shoes on and makes sure his brain is as healthy as his body.
We don’t yet know what’s in store for Will Ospreay, but with AEW Full Gear set to hit pay-per-view on November 23, we’ll find out very shortly. As for Inside Out 2, it is currently streaming for anyone with a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.