I Told Will Ospreay He Has 42 Five-Star Matches, And The AEW Star Had The Best Response
He's simply the best!
If you’ve watched any of Will Ospreay’s matches over the years, you know that the AEW International Champion is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Heading into this three-way match where he’ll defend his title against the up-and-coming Konosuke Takeshita and seasoned veteran Ricochet at WrestleDream, the British high-flyer not only has more five-star matches than anyone who’s ever stepped into the ring but also more than WWE has received in more than 40 years.
In the leadup to the AEW pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Ospreay’s Dynasty opponent AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defending his belt against Jon Moxley, I told the world-traveled wrestler that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer has awarded him 42 five-star (or above) matches throughout his 12-year career, which was news to him.
But all jokes aside, Ospreay, who has become a fan-favorite due to his in-ring work and championing mental health, doesn’t want to dismiss the five-star ratings because he doesn’t want to “ignore any community or fanbase” when it comes to wrestling.
Ospreay’s 42 five-or-higher-star matches put him in the same conversation as contemporaries like Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, but also legendary squared circle figures like Mitsuharu Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, and Toshaki Kawada. And again, wrestling is a subjective artform where one man’s treasure is another’s trash, but Ospreay’s run in promotions like NJPW, AEW, and even smaller federations like RevPro and PWG, is nothing short of historic.
And what will Ospreay do if he ever reaches the 50-mark? Well, he would have Dave Meltzer make him a cake or a stack of pancakes:
With his upcoming match against Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet, with whom he has quite the history, we could see Ospreay be one step closer to that monumental achievement very soon.
If you want to see Will Ospreay and other AEW wrestlers like Chris Jericho, the Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Katsuyori Shibata in action, make sure to order WrestleDream at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday on TrillerTV, YouTube, and traditional cable and satellite providers.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.