I Spoke With Atomic Blonde's Writer About Potential Sequels, And He Has A Specific Number In Mind
This is a special entry on Kurt Johnstad's filmography.
In 2017, one of Charlize Theron’s best movies, and one of the best action movies in general, arrived in the form of Atomic Blonde, which was set before the fall of the Berlin Wall and saw the actress playing a spy sent to retrieve a stolen list of intelligence agents active in Berlin. The movie was met with a lot of positive critical reception, including the 3.5 out of 5 score from CinemaBlend’s Atomic Blonde review, and by April 201, Theron said a sequel was in development. However, there have been few updates on Atomic Blonde 2 since then, and writer Kurt Johnstad shared his hope of how many sequels are ultimately made while talking with CinemaBlend about why working on that first movie was so “special” to him.
While the majority of my recent interview with Johnstad was centered around his new movie Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, which is now playing to Netflix subscribers on the 2024 release schedule, I capped off our conversation by asking him where things stand on Atomic Blonde 2, noting how the sequel has also been set up at Netflix for a while now.
Johnstad informed me that he hasn’t been “brought in” on that project and that Charlize Theron’s production company Denver & Delilah Productions Inc. “control” it, so it’s possible “they may have gone to another writer, they may have a draft,” he’s just not sure. But he explained that when he was writing the first movie, he always had a clear vision in mind for what he wanted a series of movies to look like.
While Atomic Blonde was a theatrical release, Atomic Blonde 2 has been slated as a Netflix project since 2020, which is fitting since Charlize Theron has worked with the streamer on The Old Guard, The School for Good and Evil and the upcoming The Old Guard 2 (which still doesn’t have a release date). However, the last major update on Atomic Blonde 2 came back in December 2022, when producer Kelly McCormick said that “some of the delay” stemmed from wanting to ensure the sequel is done “right.” Evidently that’s still where things stand with it, but Kurt Johnstad is still hopeful that Atomic Blonde 2 and even a hypothetical Atomic Blonde 3 are made someday, and he’s willing to come aboard to lend assistance if necessary.
As for the first movie, Johnstad went over how much that script means to him, and how director David Leitch, who’d made his directorial debut alongside Chad Stahelski with 2014’s John Wick, was instantly game to helm Atomic Blonde. As the writer recalled:
Charlize Theron was joined in Atomic Blonde by James McAvoy, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan and Sofia Boutella, among others. In addition to the positive reception, the movie also did pretty for itself commercially, making $100 million worldwide off a $30 million budget. It’s hard to say at this point if Atomic Blonde 2 will ever see the light of day, but even if it doesn’t, at least that first movie remains an entertaining watch on its own.
In addition to The Old Guard 2, Charlize Theron also has Fast XI coming up on April 4, 2025. For those of you interested in Kurt Johnstad’s work on Rebel Moon: Part Two, read what he had to tell me about where things on Part Three stand, as well as his breakdown of The Scargiver’s major deaths and what’s next for the characters Kora and Balisarius.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.