Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Jennifer Hale Is Happy Netflix Made Its Live-Action Version, But Is Putting ‘A Call Out’ For Other Companies Adapting Animated Properties
She makes a good point.
Back in February, the live-action TV adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender was released to those who hold a Netflix subscription. Although the show earned mixed critical reception (which is still a major improvement over M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender movie), it performed well enough that Netflix (one of the best streaming services) announced that it will continue for two more seasons. Although she hasn’t had time to watch Avatar yet, actress Jennifer Hale, who voiced Avatar Kyoshi in the original animated series and its spinoff, The Legend of Korra, told CinemaBlend that she’s happy this new live-action take exists, though she used that as a springboard to put “a call out” to other companies adapting animated properties.
In addition to recently chatting with Hale about topics like how she liked X-Men ’97 highlighting Jean Grey and Storm’s friendship and where she stands on what’s coming up for the Totally Spies franchise, I asked her if she’d seen Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and, if so, what she thought about it. The actress answered:
I can understand Jennifer Hale not having the time to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender or other content given how she keeps bust, as evidenced by her massive filmography. Still, it was nice of her to throw some love towards the Netflix show’s way, albeit with a caveat towards that and other projects adapting animated properties and video games. If you’re going to embark on such a creative endeavor, she suggests you consider casting the original voice actors in some capacity. That’s not to say you have to cast them in the same roles (although that has worked out in the Star Wars franchise with folks like Katie Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze), but as Hale sees it, you get the one-two punch of bringing aboard more talented people who have the added experience of already knowing these characters, and the property as a whole, quite well.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender cast Yvonne Chapman (who’s next set to appear in the final season of Superman & Lois) as Avatar Kyoshi, as seen above. Just like in the original show, Aang, Katara and Sokka traveled to Kyoshi Island shortly after departing from the Southern Water Tribe, where they found the statute of the location’s namesake and met the Kyoshi Warriors. In this take on the material though, Kyoshi, one of Aang’s past lives, took over his body so he could fend off Zuko, Commander Zhao and their Fire Nation troops. If the original Avatar is any indication, we should see more of Kyoshi in the Netflix show’s next two seasons.
