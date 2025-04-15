Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Feature A Toph Who’s ‘Slightly More Feminine’ Than Her Cartoon Counterpart, And I Have Mixed Feelings

With any adaptation, change is inevitable. We saw that happen when Season 1 of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender (which you can watch with a Netflix subscription ) came out, and fans did not hold back their feelings about various changes made in it. Now, we know another update is coming during Season 2 of ATLA with the introduction of Miya Cech’s “slightly more feminine” version of Toph. And I have to say, I have mixed feelings about this.

If you are a fan of the OG Avatar, one of the best animated shows of all time, you know that Toph is a tomboy, not a girl’s girl, and she is very proud of that. However, it sounds like Miya Cech’s Toph might play into her feminine side a bit more, as she told The Direct :

My version of Toph is going to be a little older and slightly more feminine. I feel like I wanted to work into a very humanizing space for her because, you know, she was a cartoon.

Now, this idea of bringing a cartoon character into live-action makes sense. It seems like she might want to make Toph even more nuanced, and this is one way that’s happening. I love that kind of mentality, and I especially am here for it in an adaptation because I want to see new takes on Avatar stories and characters.

However, it’s also slightly worrying because Toph being a tomboy and defying feminine stereotypes and expectations is a big part of her character in the animated show. Toph showed viewers a version of womanhood that was different from Katara and the other female characters on the show, and it was empowering to see so many different women in one story.

Toph is a girl who grew up in high society, and she was forced into following the rules of it as a young kid. However, she loudly stood up against them and proudly was her authentic self throughout the series, especially after she joined forces with Aang, Katara and Sokka. I’d honestly say it’s one of the reasons why Toph is one of Avatar’s best characters .

I want all of this illustrated on the live-action show. I want it to give us Toph and her tomboy qualities so more young girls can see examples of beautiful women who all look and act differently.

I’m not saying Miya Cech won’t do that. Her Toph can do all of this while being “slightly more feminine.” All I’m saying is that her comment highlighted a piece of Toph’s identity that I need to see handled carefully, thoughtfully and faithfully on this live-action project, which led to my mixed feelings.

Thankfully, Cech seems like a true fan of the OG series, and she’s spoken with Michaela Jill Murphy, who voiced the young earthbender in the animated show. During the same interview, the live-action actress referenced this conversation too, saying:

I have met Makayla who plays the voice of Toph, and I feel like we have both a very similar take in terms of process.

It seems like Cech is handling Toph with a lot of care, and I cannot wait to see her take on The Blind Bandit.

However, when something you love with your whole heart gets adapted, it’s normal to be a bit worried about how characters you adore will change. So, while we wait for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Toph’s introduction, I’ll stay cautiously optimistic and hope that we see a new yet faithful version of this beloved earthbender.