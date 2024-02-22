Critics Have Seen Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, And Their Opinions Are Wildly Different
Avatar: The Last Airbender's reviews are all over the place.
After years of waiting and a whole lot of trepidation, Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally premiered on the 2024 TV schedule. There’s been nerves surrounding this series since it was announced considering the hatred of the 2010 film and the fact that the beloved animated show’s co-creators left this adaptation. Therefore, fans were nervous about Netflix's take on the animated classic, however first reactions signaled cautious optimism. Now, all eight episodes are out and so are the reviews, and to put it lightly, they’re all over the place.
In Joshua Yehl’s review for IGN, he cited Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, and Ian Ousley's faithful portrayals of Aang, Katara and Sokka, respectively, his love for Zuko and Iroh, and the showing of violent events only alluded to in the animated series as highlights. While he noted “erratic pacing” and “a general sense of unwieldiness” as downsides, overall the good outweighs the bad, as he wrote:
While Yehl could see past some of Avatar’s flaws, Aramide Tinubu at Variety could not, as she wrote about how the cons outweigh the pros:
Noting that she didn’t like how the storylines were combined and “stripping Sokka of the comic relief,” overall, she did not love this adaptation. However, she did point to the “gorgeous display of water bending” in “The North” and the Royal Fire Nation family as highlights. She also said the visuals were great.
Meanwhile, Mae Abdulbaki at ScreenRant enjoyed the series, calling it “a rather faithful adaptation.” While she said the special effects “fluctuate depending on the episode,” the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast is incredible and embodies their characters well. She particularly loved the worldbuilding in the show, writing:
However, while Abdulbaki said Netflix has “yet another successful adaptation” on their hands, Angie Han at THR deeply disagrees, saying that while “the effort is admirable,” “the execution is decidedly not.” She wrote:
Landing in the middle on this show, Devan Coggan at EW explained that while the series vastly improves on the 2010 live-action film, it can’t reach the heights of the beloved animated series:
She called the cast’s chemistry “sparkling” and some of the changes made “thoughtful.” However, she wasn't here for some of the style choices. Overall, she said the show has “potential,” and she hopes that if it moves forward it will grow into it.
On the total flip side of this Kelly Lawler at USA Today seems to have no hope in the series calling it a “regretful mess.” Noting that the costumes, style and tone as points of contention, she said:
However, to flip things one more time, Aja Romano at Vox really thought Avatar: The Last Airbender delivered, and she adored the adaptation, writing:
Noting that the Netflix series balances the “family-friendly ethos with a story that deals openly with war, genocide, fascism, trauma and child abuse,” Romano said this series is “as devastating as it is delightful.”
Overall, there is no general consensus on Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. These critics, many of whom noted their allegiance to the original series, all had vastly different views on the adaptation – some noting that it was a hot mess while others made claims that point to it being one of Netflix’s best shows. So, I guess the only thing to do now is develop your own opinion.
You can stream Avatar: The Last Airbender with a Netflix subscription right now.
