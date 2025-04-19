‘Everybody Sees What I See Now;’ North Of North’s Anna Lambe Get Honest About Bringing Inuk Representation To Audiences

There are a number great television shows out there that have helped TV audiences learning and relate to cultures other than their own. One show in particular that premiered on the 2025 Netflix schedule – North of North – has stepped into that ring. And the star Anna Lambe spoke to CinemaBlend about what a joy it is to share the Inuk culture with the world.

Lambe, who grew up in the same place that the series was filmed, spoke with me regarding the surprising success of North of North . The actress spoke that it’s “special” to share her home with viewers, and has loved seeing people “fall in love” with the north that she knows, saying the public can appreciate what she always has. In her words:

So I'm from Iqaluit, Nunavut, which is the place that we shot the show in. It's been so special getting to share a place that is so close to my heart. And the place that formed me as a person and who I am now, is because I grew up here. For people to be able to experience the north as I've always known it, with the real sense of community, the warmth, the laughter, the silliness, and you know, definitely the very real trauma that does exist within our communities. But how we navigate that with laughter and with love – for people to see the north and fall in love with it – It just kind of is like, ‘Oh, everybody sees what I see. Everybody sees what I see now.’

It’s not the first time that a television series on Netflix has taught some valuable lessons regarding culture. I could point out the teen romance series Never Have I Ever for its Indian-American representation. Or we could talk about The Most Beautiful Flower, a show that hails from Mexico and offers a genuine look at the culture.

But North of North is one of the first shows to really explore Inuk culture, an Indigenous group that traditionally inhabited the Arctic and subregions. We don’t really get a lot of shows that dive deep into that and this is the first series that offers us an idea of what it’s like.

While it is a sitcom with plenty of twists and turns that are akin to a rollercoaster rather than everyday life, the love and laughter that Lambe speaks about from her culture is certainly there. The fact that it was filmed in Lambe’s hometown in the first place is something that I’m sure made this experience that much better for her.

There hasn’t been confirmation of a Season 2 yet – and honestly, with Netflix, that can be up in the air with how often they tend to cancel their television shows. But here’s hoping that its surprising success on Netflix will bring them to another season because there is still so much left to the story that we could learn. Maybe we’ll get to see it on another TV schedule soon enough.