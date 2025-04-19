‘Everybody Sees What I See Now;’ North Of North’s Anna Lambe Get Honest About Bringing Inuk Representation To Audiences

Voices
By published

This is so amazing to see!

Anna Lambe in North of North.
(Image credit: Netflix)

There are a number great television shows out there that have helped TV audiences learning and relate to cultures other than their own. One show in particular that premiered on the 2025 Netflix scheduleNorth of North – has stepped into that ring. And the star Anna Lambe spoke to CinemaBlend about what a joy it is to share the Inuk culture with the world.

Lambe, who grew up in the same place that the series was filmed, spoke with me regarding the surprising success of North of North. The actress spoke that it’s “special” to share her home with viewers, and has loved seeing people “fall in love” with the north that she knows, saying the public can appreciate what she always has. In her words:

So I'm from Iqaluit, Nunavut, which is the place that we shot the show in. It's been so special getting to share a place that is so close to my heart. And the place that formed me as a person and who I am now, is because I grew up here. For people to be able to experience the north as I've always known it, with the real sense of community, the warmth, the laughter, the silliness, and you know, definitely the very real trauma that does exist within our communities. But how we navigate that with laughter and with love – for people to see the north and fall in love with it – It just kind of is like, ‘Oh, everybody sees what I see. Everybody sees what I see now.’

It’s not the first time that a television series on Netflix has taught some valuable lessons regarding culture. I could point out the teen romance series Never Have I Ever for its Indian-American representation. Or we could talk about The Most Beautiful Flower, a show that hails from Mexico and offers a genuine look at the culture.

But North of North is one of the first shows to really explore Inuk culture, an Indigenous group that traditionally inhabited the Arctic and subregions. We don’t really get a lot of shows that dive deep into that and this is the first series that offers us an idea of what it’s like.

While it is a sitcom with plenty of twists and turns that are akin to a rollercoaster rather than everyday life, the love and laughter that Lambe speaks about from her culture is certainly there. The fact that it was filmed in Lambe’s hometown in the first place is something that I’m sure made this experience that much better for her.

There hasn’t been confirmation of a Season 2 yet – and honestly, with Netflix, that can be up in the air with how often they tend to cancel their television shows. But here’s hoping that its surprising success on Netflix will bring them to another season because there is still so much left to the story that we could learn. Maybe we’ll get to see it on another TV schedule soon enough.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch North of North yet, be sure to check it out with a Netflix subscription.

TOPICS
Alexandra Ramos
Alexandra Ramos
Content Producer

A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Fire Country’s Stephanie Arcila Was ‘In Shock’ Over Gabriela’s Scary (Spoiler), And Explained Why She Thought It Was A ‘Big Wake Up Call’

After Law And Order: Organized Crime Reunited Benson And Stabler, Dean Norris Credits Chris Meloni For 'The Most Unsexy Pickup Line You Can Imagine'

Season 1 Of Daredevil: Born Again Is Fantastic, And There Is Something The Broader MCU Could Learn From It
See more latest
Most Popular
Violet stressed out in restaurant in Drop
I Loved Drop And Have To Talk About The Horror Movie's Queerness
Nicole Kidman holding a microphone in The Perfect Couple
Nicole Kidman Has Quietly Racked Up A Sweet Female-Driven Milestone In Hollywood
Bowen Yang looking concerned in the trailer for The Wedding Banquet
Bowen Yang And Kelly Marie Tran Open Up About Crew Members Sharing What It Felt To Work On A Queer Set For The Wedding Banquet: 'It Just Felt Really Magical.'
Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain
I Rewatched Brokeback Mountain, And All These Years Later, I'm Still Upset That It Didn't Win Best Picture. Here's Why.
Keke Palmer smiling at the end of One Of Them Days
Keke Palmer's Hilarious One Of Them Days Is Dominating Netflix, And I'm Hyped About All The Things She's Doing Next
Hailee Steinfield as a vampire smiling in Sinners trailer
'The Research Was My Family': Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Getting To Explore Her Mixed Heritage For Role In Sinners
The three stars of Mid-Century Modern checking out a guy at a funeral
Mid-Century Modern Feels Like The Golden Girls Mixed With Will And Grace, And It's Sparking So Much Queer Joy
Captain Marvel, Pepper Potts, and Mantis assemble in Avengers: Endgame
5 Reasons Why I Would Love To See Marvel Comics' All-Female Team A-Force In The MCU
Michelle Williams looking disheveled in Dying for Sex.
Dying For Sex Features A Lot Of Sex Scenes, And Michelle Williams Told Me Why She Was Ready To ‘Leap And Then Look’ Into This Project
Mindy Kaling talking to someone in The Mindy Project.
I Need To Talk About These Fascinating Female Characters From Mindy Kaling's Shows